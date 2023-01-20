LAURINBURG — The Scotland men’s and women’s bowling teams went up against the Pinecrest Patriots on Thursday, while also bowling an open match in their first game of the day.

For the open match, the men rolled scores of 140, 164, 156, and 213, with Tommy Beckwith bowling a clean game. The women rolled 129, 124, 113, and 103. Both teams took all five points automatically in the matches.

Against the Patriots, the women took two points. Scores for the matches were unavailable at press time. The men won half a point against Pinecrest with match scores unavailable at press time.

Landon Malloy led the men’s team in marks on the day, while Emily Faulk was the women’s leading bowler.

Both teams head to Aberdeen Bowling Center for their next matches on Jan. 26. They’ll face Richmond at 4 p.m. followed by Lee County at 5 p.m.