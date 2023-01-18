Scotland’s Lamonte’ Cousar (24) dribbles the ball near the top of the key during Tuesday night’s game against Richmond.

The Lady Scots’ Alicia McClain passes the ball back to a teammate while on the floor during Tuesday night’s game against Richmond.

Players from Richmond and the Lady Scots go for a rebound during Tuesday night’s game.

ROCKINGHAM — The top seed in the Sandhills Athletic Conference was on the line Tuesday night, as the Fighting Scots and Richmond Raiders went head-to-head in a packed out gymnasium at Richmond Senior High School.

In what was billed as the biggest Richmond vs. Scotland basketball match-up in years, the Fighting Scots (12-3, 4-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) held their own with the Raiders (14-2, 6-0 SAC) in the first half, but weren’t able to keep up in the second half, which led to the Scots falling 87-43 .

“We talked about our triangle stall/attack to try to maintain pace because we knew we couldn’t win a game with 80 (points) against them,” Scotland head coach Michael Malpass said after the game. “That’s probably what we should’ve done to just sort of milk the clock and make it more of a grind-fest. They (Richmond) were trapping a lot out of the man; they were jumping it and doing some things out of the 1-3-1. It’s difficult to run out against the 1-3-1. Coach Pettigrew (of Richmond) did a good job with some of the things they did to disrupt us from being able to get in our flow. They’re just a better team right now.”

A 27-4 third-quarter run by Richmond put Scotland out of reach for a comeback win, with Paul McNeil Jr. scoring 14 points in the quarter for the Raiders.

Malpass thought his team’s defense during the second half was “soft.”

“We had no effort on defense,” Malpass said. “I asked them (after the game), I said ‘raise your hand if you think we’re (not) playing hard on defense.’ Every one of them raised their hand that we’re not playing hard. It hasn’t hurt us in games, where we’ve had lapses for four minutes, but against Richmond, they go on a big run and it’s lights out because their talent’s so much better than some of the other teams we’re playing.”

Scotland only led twice during the game; the latter of the two coming after a Terrel Reed (two points) basket made the score 4-3 during the first quarter. From then on, the Scots played catch-up and only trailed 20-15 at the end of the first frame, despite a Zion Baldwin (16 points) buzzer-beating layup for the Raiders.

A Jaiquez Caldwell (six points) 3-pointer brought the Scots back to a two-point deficit at 20-18 to open the second quarter. The Scots were able to steady themselves with the Raiders, but five straight points by the Raiders near the end of the period put the Scots in a 39-29 halftime hole.

The Scots were outscored in the second half by Richmond 48-14.

Isaac Ferguson led the way in scoring for the Scots with 15 points, while Lamonte’ Cousar followed behind with 13 points.

Leading the Raiders in scoring was McNeil Jr, who had 33 points. Julien Cole chipped in 22 points and Zion Baldwin scored 16 points, as well.

Richmond’s JV Drake, who is a factor on defense, did not play.

Malpass said although the loss was a tough one to swallow, his team will watch the film and learn from their mistakes.

“When a team disrupts us, we have to go back and look at, what do we do to not be disrupted,” he said. “To me, this is real in reality. Although we won’t see them (Richmond) in the playoffs, we’ll see other teams that do what they (Richmond) do. I think these are the games that it sucks to experience; I hate coaching them cause you get your butt kicked…but you learn the most…in these situations.”

With 24.8 seconds left in the third quarter, an altercation between McNeil Jr. and Scotland’s Nick McCall escalated into the two having to be held back from each other.

Shortly afterwards, a fan from the crowd came onto the court, shoved McCall and Caldwell, then pushed a Richmond staff member. The game was briefly paused and he was escorted out of the gym, along with several other fans.

Technical fouls were issued to McNeil Jr. and McCall, and Richmond was assessed an additional technical because David McNair left the bench during the incident. McNair was disqualified from the contest.

Malpass described what happened from his point-of-view.

“The fan that (went onto) the court and got in one of our guys’ face’s, I didn’t see that,” Malpass said. “I just reacted to get our guys under control, along with our coaches.”

The Scots take on the Hoke County Bucks on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. from Raeford in their next game.

Lady Scots defeat Raiders, remain undefeated in SAC play

In non-conference action this season, the Lady Scots have a record of 3-7; in SAC contests, however, they’re unbeaten.

The Lady Scots (8-7, 5-0 SAC) continued their dominant conference play on Tuesday, defeating the Richmond Raiders (6-10, 3-3 SAC) by a final score of 48-34, and are 5-0 in conference action for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

“We were 4-0 last year, but we lost to them (Richmond),” Lady Scots head coach Roshein McClain said post-game. “(They) took our 5-0; (this win) is all that matters to me right now.”

The first quarter woes for the Lady Scots continued again against Richmond, as the Lady Scots scored just five points in the period with three free throws by Morgan Thompson and a layup by Madison Dixon.

The Lady Scots trailed 8-5 heading into the second quarter.

“(We were) just real sluggish and slow,” McClain said. “I don’t know if it’s just cause we have to get in our routine and play after JV, but we have to figure it out.”

The Lady Scots erupted in the second quarter to score 21 points. It’s the second game in a row the Lady Scots have had a quarter where they’ve scored 20+ points, after they had a 25-point third quarter against Lee County on Jan. 13.

In the period, Thompson scored nine points, including a one-handed 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

The Lady Scots led the Raiders 26-19 at the half.

In the second half, the Lady Scots were able to lock down on defense and hold the Raiders to only 15 points.

McClain thought the turnaround wasn’t just one player; it was the entire team.

“Morgan (Thompson) with the steals, picked her game up, Kayla Simmons played well…with hustle plays, (and) Nyasia McQueen played well,” McClain said. “It’s just different things we have to do with different people at different times. Everybody has to contribute in some kind of way and that’s what happened.”

Despite being outscored 10-9 in the third quarter, the Lady Scots still had a six-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

On top of holding the Raiders to only five points in the fourth quarter, free throw shooting was a big reason why the Lady Scots were able to extend the game out of Richmond’s reach. The Lady Scots went 8-of-9 on free throws in the fourth quarter, an inconsistency for them this season.

Thompson scored seven points in the final period of play, as well, to help lead the Lady Scots to a victory.

Thompson finished with a game-high 25 points and McQueen had seven points.

Keyoni Nichols led the Raiders with nine-points.

The recent strong play of McQueen has helped the Lady Scots have another factor under the rim, along with Alicia McClain.

Roshein McClain discussed the impact of McQueen’s ascent for his team.

“She has really brought the aggression inside (the paint),” he said. “With her, I know she’s undersized, but she plays like she’s 6-foot-5. That’s what we need from her. She took a charge tonight, that was a big play, then she came down and got a score off a pass. Like I tell her, just play your role. (She) was a big contributor tonight and I thought she would be.”

The Lady Scots continue their four-game road stand on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. against the Hoke County Bucks in Raeford.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]