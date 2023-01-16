FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland coed wrestling team traveled to Jack Britt High School on Jan. 13-14 for the 2023 Boneyard Bash. A total of 27 teams were invited to the tournament, with other Sandhills Athletic Conference schools including Hoke County and Pinecrest.

Scotland’s Dominic Blue finished in fifth place for the tournament and Anthony Pate made it to quarterfinals, before falling to Preston Josephik of Carolina Forest High School.

For the Lady Scots, Mariyah Martin fell in her quarterfinals match, while Minnie Locklear, Campbell Gross, and Carmin Moore all made third place matches, but fell to their opponents.

Full results for the men’s matches are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

106

Championship Round 1 – Connor Dean (Westover) over Josh Smith (Scotland) (Match decision 18-5)

106

Consolation Round 1 – Josh Smith (Scotland) over Jacob Keel (Rolesville) (Decision 10-3)

106

Consolation Round 2 – Damicquen Powell (Lumberton) over Josh Smith (Scotland) (Decision 14-8)

120

Championship Round 1 – Gilbert Cooper (St. Christophers) over Dalton Locklear (Scotland) (Decision 14-12)

120

Consolation Round 1 – Dalton Locklear (Scotland) received a bye

120

Consolation Round 2 – Aiden Ditmore (Pine Forest) over Dalton Locklear (Scotland) (Injury)

132

Championship Round 1 – Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Adrian Hopson (Freedom Christian Academy) (Fall 0:17)

132

Championship Round 2 – Will Hendricks (Carolina Forest) over Marcel Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:40)

132

Consolation Round 2 – Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Carson Herrin (Triton) (Fall 0:10)

132

Consolation Round 3 – Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Peyton Pope (South View) (Technical fall 16-0 4:27)

132

Consolation Round 4 – Chandler Crawford (Rolesville) over Marcel Martin (Scotland) (Fall 3:35)

138

Championship Round 1 – Luc Young (Terry Sanford) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 1:25)

138

Consolation Round 1 – Ryan Malave (South View) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Forfeit)

145

Championship Round 1 – Anthony Pate (Scotland) received a bye

145

Championship Round 2 – Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Wiliam Sullivan (Douglas Byrd) (Fall 1:40)

145

Quarterfinals – Preston Josephik (Carolina Forest) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Fall 1:08)

145

Consolation Round 4 – Kurt Demesew (South View) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Decision 9-8)

152

Championship Round 1 – Kenneth Van Wy (Pine Forest) over Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) (Fall 5:38)

152

Consolation Round 1 – Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) received a bye

152

Consolation Round 2 – John Ward (Gray`s Creek) over Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) (Fall 4:02)

160

Championship Round 1 – Kenan Smith (Scotland) over Naara Peralta (Cape Fear) (Fall 0:49)

160

Championship Round 2 – Eric Pendlebury (St. Christophers) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (Match forfeit)

160

Consolation Round 2 – Robert Belbeck (Douglas Byrd) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (Forfeit)

170

Championship Round 1 – Dominic Blue (Scotland) received a bye

170

Championship Round 2 – Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Tristin `TK` Lewis-Kenner (Gray’s Creek) (Match decision 13-3)

170

Quarterfinals – Riley Finck (St. Christophers) over Dominic Blue (Scotland) (Decision 5-3)

170

Consolation Round 4 – Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Jacob Pranka (Terry Sanford) (Fall 2:10)

170

Consolation Round 5 – Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Tryesse Virgo (Westover) (Decision 8-2)

170

Consolation Semifinals – Nathan Williams (Triton) over Dominic Blue (Scotland) (Decision 3-1)

170

Fifth Place Match – Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Orion Becton (Hoke County) (Fall 4:25)

182

Championship Round 1 – Robert Moore (Cape Fear) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:19)

182

Consolation Round 1 – Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) received a bye

182

Consolation Round 2 – Deondre Jackson (71st HS) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 2:03)

220

Championship Round 1 – Vinny Butera (Scotland) over John Fuda (Terry Sanford) (Fall 2:32)

220

Champ. Round 2 – Max Buono (St. Christophers) over Vinny Butera (Scotland) (Fall 0:37)

220

Consolation Round 2 – Vinny Butera (Scotland) over Luke Morgan (Freedom Christian Academy) (Fall 2:11)

220

Consolation Round 3 – Michael McPeak (Triton) over Vinny Butera (Scotland) (Fall 2:18)

285

Championship Round 1 – Joshua Stone (Scotland) received a bye

285

Championship Round 2 – Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Jeremiah Bramble (Fuquay Varina) (Fall 1:12)

285

Quarterfinals – Tafari Parker (Hoke County) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Fall 2:47)

285

Consolation Round 4 – Joseph Hunt (South View) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Fall 4:26)

Full results for the women’s matches are listed below.

120

Quarterfinals – Minnie Locklear (Scotland) over Makenzie Martin (Parkwood) (Fall 2:00)

120

Semifinals – Iesha Mccollum (Lumberton) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 1:16)

120

Consolation Semifinals – Minnie Locklear (Scotland) over Abbie Enloe (Pinecrest) (Fall 2:43)

120

Third Place Match – Samantha Dedeaux (Jack Britt) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 1:29)

107

Quarterfinals – Alana Rogers (Parkwood) over Campbell Gross (Scotland) (Decision 13-6)

107

Consolation Round 1 – Campbell Gross (Scotland) received a bye

107

Consolation Semifinals – Campbell Gross (Scotland) over Riley Evans (Cary) (Decision 12-8)

107

Third Place Match – Alana Rogers (Parkwood) over Campbell Gross (Scotland) (Fall 3:29)

114

Championship Round 1 – Mariyah Martin (Scotland) received a bye

114

Quarterfinals – Teresa Canady (Lumberton) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:50)

114

Consolation Round 2 – Mariyah Martin (Scotland) over Tonaye Minggia (Southeast Raleigh) (Fall 4:07)

114

Consolation Round 3 – Rebecca Winkley (Pinecrest) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (Fall 1:20)

165

Quarterfinals – JJais Roumno (Westover) over Patience Hudgens (Scotland) (Fall 0:13)

165

Consolation Round 1 – Karilynn Rodriguez-Cuevas (71st HS) over Patience Hudgens (Scotland) (Fall 0:20)

145-152

Quarterfinals – Carmin Moore (Scotland) over Kendall Morgan (Pine Forest) (Fall 5:53)

145-152

Semifinals – Sumaiya Aamoud (Jack Britt) over Carmin Moore (Scotland) (Fall 1:43)

145-152

Consolation Semifinals – Carmin Moore (Scotland) over Dayra Maceda (Gray`s Creek) (Fall 0:28)

145-152

Third Place Match – Madelyn Korvink (Parkwood) over Carmin Moore (Scotland) (Fall 0:42)

The Scots will head to Rockingham for their next meet, which will be a SAC tri-meet at Richmond High School on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.