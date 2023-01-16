FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland coed wrestling team traveled to Jack Britt High School on Jan. 13-14 for the 2023 Boneyard Bash. A total of 27 teams were invited to the tournament, with other Sandhills Athletic Conference schools including Hoke County and Pinecrest.
Scotland’s Dominic Blue finished in fifth place for the tournament and Anthony Pate made it to quarterfinals, before falling to Preston Josephik of Carolina Forest High School.
For the Lady Scots, Mariyah Martin fell in her quarterfinals match, while Minnie Locklear, Campbell Gross, and Carmin Moore all made third place matches, but fell to their opponents.
Full results for the men’s matches are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.
106
Championship Round 1 – Connor Dean (Westover) over Josh Smith (Scotland) (Match decision 18-5)
106
Consolation Round 1 – Josh Smith (Scotland) over Jacob Keel (Rolesville) (Decision 10-3)
106
Consolation Round 2 – Damicquen Powell (Lumberton) over Josh Smith (Scotland) (Decision 14-8)
120
Championship Round 1 – Gilbert Cooper (St. Christophers) over Dalton Locklear (Scotland) (Decision 14-12)
120
Consolation Round 1 – Dalton Locklear (Scotland) received a bye
120
Consolation Round 2 – Aiden Ditmore (Pine Forest) over Dalton Locklear (Scotland) (Injury)
132
Championship Round 1 – Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Adrian Hopson (Freedom Christian Academy) (Fall 0:17)
132
Championship Round 2 – Will Hendricks (Carolina Forest) over Marcel Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:40)
132
Consolation Round 2 – Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Carson Herrin (Triton) (Fall 0:10)
132
Consolation Round 3 – Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Peyton Pope (South View) (Technical fall 16-0 4:27)
132
Consolation Round 4 – Chandler Crawford (Rolesville) over Marcel Martin (Scotland) (Fall 3:35)
138
Championship Round 1 – Luc Young (Terry Sanford) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 1:25)
138
Consolation Round 1 – Ryan Malave (South View) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Forfeit)
145
Championship Round 1 – Anthony Pate (Scotland) received a bye
145
Championship Round 2 – Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Wiliam Sullivan (Douglas Byrd) (Fall 1:40)
145
Quarterfinals – Preston Josephik (Carolina Forest) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Fall 1:08)
145
Consolation Round 4 – Kurt Demesew (South View) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Decision 9-8)
152
Championship Round 1 – Kenneth Van Wy (Pine Forest) over Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) (Fall 5:38)
152
Consolation Round 1 – Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) received a bye
152
Consolation Round 2 – John Ward (Gray`s Creek) over Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) (Fall 4:02)
160
Championship Round 1 – Kenan Smith (Scotland) over Naara Peralta (Cape Fear) (Fall 0:49)
160
Championship Round 2 – Eric Pendlebury (St. Christophers) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (Match forfeit)
160
Consolation Round 2 – Robert Belbeck (Douglas Byrd) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (Forfeit)
170
Championship Round 1 – Dominic Blue (Scotland) received a bye
170
Championship Round 2 – Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Tristin `TK` Lewis-Kenner (Gray’s Creek) (Match decision 13-3)
170
Quarterfinals – Riley Finck (St. Christophers) over Dominic Blue (Scotland) (Decision 5-3)
170
Consolation Round 4 – Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Jacob Pranka (Terry Sanford) (Fall 2:10)
170
Consolation Round 5 – Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Tryesse Virgo (Westover) (Decision 8-2)
170
Consolation Semifinals – Nathan Williams (Triton) over Dominic Blue (Scotland) (Decision 3-1)
170
Fifth Place Match – Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Orion Becton (Hoke County) (Fall 4:25)
182
Championship Round 1 – Robert Moore (Cape Fear) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:19)
182
Consolation Round 1 – Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) received a bye
182
Consolation Round 2 – Deondre Jackson (71st HS) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 2:03)
220
Championship Round 1 – Vinny Butera (Scotland) over John Fuda (Terry Sanford) (Fall 2:32)
220
Champ. Round 2 – Max Buono (St. Christophers) over Vinny Butera (Scotland) (Fall 0:37)
220
Consolation Round 2 – Vinny Butera (Scotland) over Luke Morgan (Freedom Christian Academy) (Fall 2:11)
220
Consolation Round 3 – Michael McPeak (Triton) over Vinny Butera (Scotland) (Fall 2:18)
285
Championship Round 1 – Joshua Stone (Scotland) received a bye
285
Championship Round 2 – Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Jeremiah Bramble (Fuquay Varina) (Fall 1:12)
285
Quarterfinals – Tafari Parker (Hoke County) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Fall 2:47)
285
Consolation Round 4 – Joseph Hunt (South View) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Fall 4:26)
Full results for the women’s matches are listed below.
120
Quarterfinals – Minnie Locklear (Scotland) over Makenzie Martin (Parkwood) (Fall 2:00)
120
Semifinals – Iesha Mccollum (Lumberton) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 1:16)
120
Consolation Semifinals – Minnie Locklear (Scotland) over Abbie Enloe (Pinecrest) (Fall 2:43)
120
Third Place Match – Samantha Dedeaux (Jack Britt) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 1:29)
107
Quarterfinals – Alana Rogers (Parkwood) over Campbell Gross (Scotland) (Decision 13-6)
107
Consolation Round 1 – Campbell Gross (Scotland) received a bye
107
Consolation Semifinals – Campbell Gross (Scotland) over Riley Evans (Cary) (Decision 12-8)
107
Third Place Match – Alana Rogers (Parkwood) over Campbell Gross (Scotland) (Fall 3:29)
114
Championship Round 1 – Mariyah Martin (Scotland) received a bye
114
Quarterfinals – Teresa Canady (Lumberton) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:50)
114
Consolation Round 2 – Mariyah Martin (Scotland) over Tonaye Minggia (Southeast Raleigh) (Fall 4:07)
114
Consolation Round 3 – Rebecca Winkley (Pinecrest) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (Fall 1:20)
165
Quarterfinals – JJais Roumno (Westover) over Patience Hudgens (Scotland) (Fall 0:13)
165
Consolation Round 1 – Karilynn Rodriguez-Cuevas (71st HS) over Patience Hudgens (Scotland) (Fall 0:20)
145-152
Quarterfinals – Carmin Moore (Scotland) over Kendall Morgan (Pine Forest) (Fall 5:53)
145-152
Semifinals – Sumaiya Aamoud (Jack Britt) over Carmin Moore (Scotland) (Fall 1:43)
145-152
Consolation Semifinals – Carmin Moore (Scotland) over Dayra Maceda (Gray`s Creek) (Fall 0:28)
145-152
Third Place Match – Madelyn Korvink (Parkwood) over Carmin Moore (Scotland) (Fall 0:42)
The Scots will head to Rockingham for their next meet, which will be a SAC tri-meet at Richmond High School on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.