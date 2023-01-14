LAURINBURG — Turnovers are a team’s best enemy.

On Saturday afternoon, the St. Andrews women’s basketball team (2-11, 2-11 Appalachian Athletic Conference) went up against the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs (10-6, 8-6 AAC) in a match-up that saw the Lady Knights commit 36 turnovers and allow 37 points off turnovers, which led to the Bulldogs winning 77-63.

At halftime, the Lady Knights had accumulated 20 turnovers, but only trailed 37-29. In the second half, the turnovers continued to mount up and, although the Lady Knights shot 25-of-48 (52.1%) from the field and 11-of-15 (73.3%) from the free throw line, it wouldn’t be enough to overcome their mistakes.

“You don’t want 20 (turnovers) in the whole game,” Lady Knights head coach Shareka Maner said post-game. “To have them at halftime, that was a rough one for us. We came out and kept our composure a little bit in the second half… but those first half turnovers really came in and bit us at the end.”

The Lady Knights scored the first points of the game off a Makayla Salliey made layup. Salliey finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals.

Both teams traded buckets back-and-forth before the Lady Knights went out in front 13-6 after a made layup by AJ Price. Price scored a team-high 20 points and was 10-of-12 from the free throw line, but had seven turnovers.

The Lady Knights’ lead would evaporate quickly as Tennessee Wesleyan’s Cambree Mayo (21 points, three steals) scored six straight points, followed by an Alexis Bates (16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) made layup, to give the Bulldogs a 14-13 lead.

It was the only lead the Lady Knights would have throughout the contest.

The Lady Knights’ Melissa Tougher made a layup to open up the second quarter and bring the Bulldogs’ lead back to two points, but the Bulldogs would go on a 15-0 run afterwards to go up 32-15. Tougher finished with seven points and six rebounds off the bench for the Lady Knights.

St. Andrews outscored Tennessee Wesleyan 14-5 the rest of the second quarter.

The Lady Knights turned the ball over four times to begin the third quarter, but fought to bring their deficit to 47-41 midway through the third quarter. A 19-5 run by the Bulldogs to close out the quarter, however, left the Lady Knights down 66-46 heading into the fourth quarter.

An eight-point deficit was the closest the Lady Knights would see the lead in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs would extend St. Andrews’ losing streak to five games.

Yeika Jimenez Diaz led the Bulldogs in scoring with 23 points.

Despite the final result, Maner thought her team played with toughness and heart.

“They (Tennessee Wesleyan) went on some runs and we went on some runs,” Maner said. “It was a battle back-and-forth. I would say throughout it all, we didn’t give up. We went down 20 (points) at one point and cut it back down. So, in all hindsight, if anybody watches us, they’re gonna say ‘this team fights.’”

Six players were lost for the remainder of the season for the Lady Knights, resulting in only eight players on the team now.

Maner said it’s a huge loss and that they’ll just have to battle it out the rest of the way.

“We lost a lot last semester due to academics,” she said. “The eight (players we had) today, that’s all we’ve got for the rest of the year. We lost six (players); five to academics, one to injury. So, unfortunately we’ve gotta do a better job of putting academics first starting forward. We lost a lot of points.”

Maner believes it isn’t completely negative, however, as she thinks her eight players will benefit from more playing time.

“This team that we have now, they fought today and that’s the good thing because now we’re still putting those pieces together,” Maner said. “We do have some young ladies that are on the court, that didn’t play as much in the first semester, so now they’re getting that opportunity and now they’re still learning as they go too.”

The Lady Knights will head on the road for their next match-up, which will be against the Columbia College Koalas in Columbia, S.C. on Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

