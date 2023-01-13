FLORENCE, S.C. — Senior Morgan McMillan scored her 1,000th point Thursday night with Scotland Christian Academy. She finished with 20 points, 19 rebounds, and five assists in a 52-31 win over Maranatha Christian of Florence, S.C.

The game was intense from the very beginning and was a close battle between the two teams. With Scotland Christian being down midway through the first quarter, they would soon find a spark that would ignite a run, which allowed them to go up by three points and take a 13-10 lead toward the end of the first quarter. The Lady Saints outscored the Lady Bulldogs in the second and third quarters 28-11, taking a commanding lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Saints maintained control in the fourth quarter and cruised to a 51-32 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

Junior Layla Nicolosi contributed in a major way with 15 points, seven assists, and six steals.

Junior Lily Cartrette also added nine points, 10 rebounds, and four steals.

The Lady Saints move to 9-2 on the season and 4-0 in the conference. Next game will be Jan. 17 at home against Tabernacle Christian at 5 p.m.

Saints boys win 74-38

The varsity boys won 74 to 38. Jeffrey St. Onge put up 21 points and 11 rebounds, Ronnie Pittman finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds, Mark Hill compiled 14 points and 14 rebounds, Chadon Locklear went for seven points and eight assists, and Tavon Farmer had 12 points.

Boys move to 10-2 on the season and remain 4-1 in the conference. Next game will be on Jan. 17 at home against Tabernacle Christian at 6 p.m.