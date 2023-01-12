CLEVELAND, Ga. — The Knights traveled to Cleveland, Ga. Wednesday morning for an Appalachian Athletic Conference match-up against the Truett-McConnell Bears. The Knights fought and battled their way through a defensive physical match-up, but fell on the wrong side of this one by a final score of 61-48.

The Bears were able to get out to a hot start in this one in front of the crowd at Benjamin F. Brady Arena, as they scored the game’s first eight points, including two 3-pointers from shooters Tia Shelton, and Alysee Dobbs. Makayla Salliey (Baltimore, MD) was able to answer with a jumper to stop the damage and get the Knights on the board.

Hailey Crozier (Des Moines, IA) and AJ Price (Charlotte, NC) were able to knock down some jumpers through the stretch of the first quarter as the teams traded baskets back-and-forth. In the final two minutes, Salliey and Price were able to combine for four points as the Knights would enter the second quarter down 15-10.

The Knights turned the ball over five times in the second quarter, compared to just one from the side of Truett-McConnell, which limited their total shot attempts taken in the quarter. As the teams made defensive stops back-and-forth on one another, Shelton of the Bears was able to knock down a pair of free throws with 7:20 left in the quarter, before Caycee Scott (Augusta, GA) was able to answer back to get the Knights on the board, as well.

From that moment, Truett-McConnell was able to go on a quick 8-0 run to build a 25-12 lead before a pair of free throws from Price helped to stop the bleeding. As the teams continued to trade baskets in the second quarter, Price was able to finish out the frame with a layup with four seconds left in the quarter. The Knights would be looking at a 35-20 deficit going into halftime and were well within distance to try and make a comeback in the second half.

It was the Knights who came into the quarter swinging first, as Price made three quick free throws, and a basket from Salliey brought the Knights within 10 as the score sat at 35-25. After a quick six-point run from the Bears, Salliey was able to respond with a 3-ball, while Price continued her stretch of converting free throws at the line.

As the teams continued to trade baskets and rebound the ball, Samantha Tougher was able to knock down a couple of free throws, as the Knights would enter the final frame down 50-37 and looking to go on a streak in the fourth quarter.

Price opened up the quarter in the exact way the Knights needed, as she drained a layup for the first points of the quarter. The Bears were able to respond with a couple baskets afterwards to really put pressure on the Knights to start getting hot on offense.

The Knights were able to respond with a quick 7-2 run shortly after, which was capped off by a Scott jumper to cut the lead down to 56-46 with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter. St. Andrews was unable to convert on offense, as the teams began to trade baskets and turnovers on both sides. As the time ticked down, no side was able to score in the final two minutes, as the Knights ended up trailing too much with too little time, as the match ended with a final score of 61-48 with the Bears coming away the victors.

The Knights will be back in action on Jan. 14, when they return to Laurinburg for a home match against the Tennessee-Wesleyan Bulldogs of the AAC. The contest is scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 p.m.