Two road races were held during the Chalk Banks Challenge over the weekend. Runners competed in the 5K race and the youth mile run. Brice Miller, the only competitor in the 5K’s 12U division, won the race with a time of 29 minutes, 18 seconds. In the youth mile run, 12U competitor Samantha Barnes took first place with a time of 7:23.

