KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knights traveled to Knoxville, Tenn. Saturday afternoon for a match-up against the Johnson Royals of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. The Knights had tremendous stretches of dominant offense throughout the match, however, were not able to keep up with the hot shooting of the Royals, who are always a tough AAC road opponent, as the Knights fell 111-82. Although the Knights will be looking back on this one as a missed chance, they continue to show great signs of progress, especially on the offensive side of the floor.

After a couple of free throws from the Royals, the Knights started out the contest with a bang, as Allan Taylor (Lillington, NC) rocked the house with an opening dunk off of a great feed from Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC).

A Malone 3-pointer and a Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) bucket helped the Knights keep pace with the Royals, who were shooting hot themselves to start. After a couple minutes of trading baskets back-and-forth, Malone registered seven points in the span of a minute to give the Knights an early 18-14 lead with 14:09 remaining in the opening half.

A couple 3-balls from Johnson allowed them to go on a quick 12-4 run and help establish the first real lead for any side in the contest. As the teams traded baskets, Brodie Clark (Laurinburg, NC) and Xzavier McFadden (Durham, NC) were able to get on the scoresheet for their first baskets of the night.

Royals players Miles Long and Alex Forde hit a couple of back-to-back 3-pointers to build their biggest lead of the night at 39-29 with 7:03 remaining in the first half.

The Knights were able to end the half with a tip-in from Caleb Montgomery (Raleigh, NC), however, would be staring at a 48-37 deficit heading into halftime. Offensively, the Knights were looking phenomenal, but in the second half they would be looking for ways to slow down the also hot shooting from Johnson.

A basket from McRae early on and a big 3-pointer from McFadden helped the Knights trade buckets with the Royals who were able to hit three of their first four shots in the secondhalf.

Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) got on the scoresheet to cut the lead down to 54-46 in the Royals favor, however, the Johnson side would venture on a 12-0 run after a highlight dunk and multiple 3-point shots. Malone was able to stop the bleeding with a jumper before the score sat at 66-50 with Johnson in the lead.

The duo of Forde and Long were able to hit another pair of 3-pointers before McFadden was able to hit one of his own. As the teams traded baskets, it felt that for every piece of ground the Knights were able to make up, the Royals were able to respond right away with a three or big bucket themselves.

Clark was able to hit a layup to make the score 79-59 with 8:41 remaining in the contest, however, that was the closest the Knights would be able to get, as the Royals caught fire from all parts of the court in the remaining minutes of the game.

Montgomery was able to send the fans home with a dunk in the final 10 seconds, but as the Knights watched the scoreboard hit all zeros, the Knights would fall by a final score of 111-82.

The Knights will be in action again on Jan. 11 when they take a road trip to Cleveland, Ga. for an AAC match-up against the Truett-McConnell Bears. The match is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.