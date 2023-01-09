KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knights traveled to Knoxville, Tenn. for a Saturday afternoon match-up against the Johnson Royals of the Appalachian Athletic Conference. The Knights played three outstanding offensive quarters throughout the match, however, were not able to keep up with the hot shooting of the Royals, who is always a tough AAC road opponent, as the Knights fell 91-58. Although the Knights will be looking back on this one as a missed chance, they continue to show great signs of progress, especially on the offensive side of the floor.

The Royals were able to come out strong in front of the home fans, as Taylor Carter and Kayle Yates were able to drain back-to-back 3-pointers in order to take a quick 6-0 lead and get the offense fired up fast.

Makayla Salliey (Baltimore, MD) and Samantha Tougher (Ontario, Canada), who are always a threat on the court, went on to score a combined 11 points in the following two minutes of action, including a spree where the pair hit three consecutive 3-pointers to absolutely fire up the Knights bench and instill some confidence in the side.

Salliey kept up her hot form with another bucket in the quarter, while AJ Price (Charlotte, NC) was able to score two baskets in the final two minutes to end the first quarter with the Knights trailing by a score of 25-17.

Freshman center, Caycee Scott (Augusta, GA) saw her first action on the season in this one, as her first basket as a Knight came in the second quarter that helped silence the home crowd after a plethora of Royal baskets.

After a few further baskets from the Royals side, Madison Larrimore (Bladenboro, NC) got on the scoresheet and Salliey didn’t plan on cooling down one bit, as she hit two more baskets in the back-end of the frame, as well. Going into halftime, the Knights would be looking at a 44-31 deficit and had done a great job up until that point, but would be looking for ways to create better scoring opportunities and slow down the consistent shooting of Johnson.

The third quarter saw a combined 50 points from either side and was played at a blistering pace from both teams. It was the Royals who were able to come out of the gate strong, as they were able to venture on a 13-2 run that included three 3-pointers from Johnson shooters. Salliey and Larrimore both hit back-to-back jumpers to help silence the crowd and stabilize the contest.

In the following three minutes of action, Price, among other Knights, got hot as she was able to score seven points in quick succession, including a 3-pointer, as well.

In the final minute, Price and Scott were able to hit back-to-back baskets, as the Knights would be heading into the final quarter looking at a 74-51 hole.

The Royals did a really good job in the fourth quarter of slowing down the pace and taking their time in possession to help run out the clock and close the game out. Hailey Crozier (Des Moines, IA) was able to get on the score sheet and Salliey added a few buckets as well to finish the contest.

The Knights will be back in action on Jan. 11 when they continue their AAC road schedule against Truett-McConnell in Cleveland, Ga. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 p.m.