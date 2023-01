LELAND — The Scotland coed wrestling team traveled to North Brunswick High School Saturday afternoon and competed in the Carolina Duals against North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Hoggard, Heide Trask, and Trition high schools.

The Scots fell to North Brunswick, South Brunswick, and Hoggard by team scores of 66-12, 48-12, and 60-22, while defeating Heide Trask 45-36, and Triton 66-12.

The Scots’ next match-up will be on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at St. Pauls High School in St. Pauls.