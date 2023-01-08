MONROE — The Scotland Christian Academy Saints girls basketball team lost 57-39 against undefeated Lee Park in non-conference action Friday night. Senior Morgan MCMillan led the lady Saints with 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Junior Layla Nicolosi chipped in 10 points. Girls were missing a starter and two players in the defeat. The SCA Girls remain in first place in conference play at 3-0 , 7-3 overall.

SCA boys won in a thrilling overtime game 76-72. Senior Ronnie Pittman scored 21 points and 22 rebounds. Senior Chadon Locklear scored 17 points and nine rebounds. He sealed the game at the free throw line. Junior Tavon Farmer scored 12 point and sophmore Jeffrey St. Onge had 22 points in the win. Boys move to 8-2 and near the top of the conference, as well.

Both teams play again against Maranatha Christian in Florence on Jan. 12.