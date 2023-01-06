The Lady Scots’ Jenna Luquer gets set to attempt a spare during Thursday’s matches against Hoke County and Richmond. Luquer had seven marks on the day.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland men’s and women’s bowling teams faced off against the Hoke County Bucks and Richmond Raiders Thursday afternoon from the Laurinburg Bowling Center.

Against Hoke County, the Lady Scots won one point, defeating the Bucks in the first game 116-91, but falling in the final three games 135-111, 114-89, and 138-110.

The men’s team took three points against Hoke with scores of 143-147, 160-140, 163-127, and 130-140. The Scots won the total pin count for the final point earned.

Against Richmond, the Lady Scots finished with one point with scores of 110-150, 96-137, 105-99, and 114-120.

The men also managed to earn one point against the Raiders with scores of 161-190, 174-153, 158-198, and 160-181.

For the Lady Scots, Jenna Luquer led the Scots with seven marks, while for the men, Dylan Tilson led the day with 12 marks.

The Scots will be back on the lanes Jan. 11 with matches against Southern Lee and Union Pines beginning at 4 p.m. from the Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen.