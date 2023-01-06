PEMBROKE — The Scotland men’s basketball team (10-2, 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) used several late free throws to pull out a 63-56 non-conference win over the Purnell Swett Rams (4-8, 2-1 United-8 Conference) Thursday night.

The Scots led by many as 15 points during the contest, but with 32 seconds remaining in the game, Purnell Swett’s Collin Sampson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 55-55. The Scots would close out the game at the free throw line, however, to hold on for the win.

Purnell Swett led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter, but Scotland would outscore the Rams 24-6 in the second quarter to take a 38-23 halftime lead. The Scots maintained their lead after the third quarter at 47-35, before the Rams went on a 20-8 run in the first 7:28 of the fourth quarter.

Lamonte’ Cousar finished with a team-high 21 points for the Scots, with Isaac Ferguson scoring 16 points and Tashad Russell tallying 12 points.

Connor Harris led the Rams in scoring with 11 points.

The win for the Scots notched head coach Michael Malpass’s 300th career win.

The Scots head back to Robeson County on Jan. 7 for a non-conference bout against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m.

Lady Scots tumble against Rams

The Scotland women’s basketball team (6-6, 3-0 SAC) lost their Thursday night away match-up against the Purnell Swett Rams (11-1, 3-0 United-8) by a final scoreline of 75-47.

The Rams led 20-5 after the first quarter and took a 38-17 lead into halftime. The Lady Scots managed to keep pace with the Rams in the third quarter, matching their 18 third quarter points with 18 of their own, but were outscored 19-12 in the fourth quarter.

Alicia McClain led the Lady Scots in scoring with 15 points, while connecting on 7-of-8 free throw attempts. Madysan Hammonds scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Danasia Lodge scored seven points.

The Lady Scots play again at Fairmont High School on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m.