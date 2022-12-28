LAURINBURG — Just seven games into the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, the Fighting Scots are 6-1 and have already logged more victories than a season ago, when they were 5-16. The one blemish on Scotland’s record came as a result of a 67-64 loss to the Marlboro County Bulldogs, who the Scots beat 61-36 exactly a week later. What has led to the early success for the Scots, however?

There are several reasons.

Offensively, Lamonte’ Cousar has brought the energy. His electric dunks and outside shooting ability give defenders a heck of a time guarding him. But, it’s not the only thing that the offense possesses.

They now have a true point guard after point guard Tashad Russell missed last season. Lacking a point guard makes it difficult to run many plays and limits the offense overall. This season, Russell’s impact has been felt, as the Scots have been able to get better shot attempts, resulting in more points-per-game. Last season, the Scots averaged 52.2 points-per-game, while this season, they are averaging 67.4 points-per-game.

Defensively, the Scots boast more size than they’ve had for years. With five players at 6-foot-4 or taller, they’ve been able to use their length to disrupt opposing offenses inside. And, the additions of forwards Carter Revelle and Jonathan Graham have been utilized well off the bench thus far.

The Scots are holding opponents to a stifling 46 points-per-game this season. While that number could rise as the year gets deeper, it does show that the potential is there for Scotland to be a great defensive team.

Scotland head coach Michael Malpass has said several times this year that there is no reason the Scots can’t be a team recognized for their defense with the athletes that his team has.

And, it’s true.

Defense is a combination of effort, communication, and skill, with an emphasis on the “effort” part. The Scots are known as a football team because of the athletes that they have, but Scotland basketball could and should be the same way.

The Fighting Scots are also more experienced now and roster just one underclassman: Russell. Learning from the past few lackluster years has helped this team grow together and build a bond with one another. Chemistry is one of the biggest things in developing a team to it’s maximum potential and the Scots have done that well.

It’s still a fairly young season, but the Scots could have one of their best teams in decades right now. The Scots resume their season after the holiday break on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. when they take on North Brunswick High School in the first round of the Bladen Offroad Tournament at West Bladen High School in Bladenboro.

