HOPE MILLS — The Lady Scots (5-5) closed out the Holiday Classic at Gray’s Creek High School with a 54-36 win over Pender High School (2-8) Thursday afternoon.

Leading the way for the Lady Scots was guard Morgan Thomson, who had 20 points and two 3-pointers. Guard Madysan Hammonds, along with forwards Eliza Mesa-Moreno and Alicia McClain, all scored nine points each. The Lady Scots knocked down nine 3-pointers as a team.

The Lady Scots opened up the Holiday Classic on Tuesday with a first round loss to Terry Sanford by a final scoreline of 68-27. Forward Alicia McClain led the Lady Scots in scoring with 11 points and two 3-pointers.

On Wednesday, the Lady Scots continued the Holiday Classic with a 67-39 win over the Hoke County Bucks in a non-conference match-up. Forward Alicia McClain led the Lady Scots with 22 points, while guard Madysan Hammonds hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

The Lady Scots finished 2-1 in the tournament, the same record they had in the Holiday Classic last year.

The Lady Scots are back in action on Dec. 23 when they face United Faith Christian Academy in the Charlotte Holiday Classic at United Faith Christian Academy in Charlotte at 1:45 p.m.