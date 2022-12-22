HOPE MILLS — The Lady Scots (5-5) closed out the Holiday Classic at Gray’s Creek High School with a 54-36 win over Pender High School (2-8) Thursday afternoon.

Leading the way for the Lady Scots was guard Morgan Thomson, who had 20 points and two 3-pointers. Guard Madysan Hammonds, along with forwards Eliza Mesa-Moreno and Alicia McClain, all scored nine points each. The Lady Scots knocked down nine 3-pointers as a team.

The Lady Scots opened up the Holiday Classic on Tuesday with a first round loss to Terry Sanford by a final scoreline of 68-27. Forward Alicia McClain led the Lady Scots in scoring with 11 points and two 3-pointers.

On Wednesday, the Lady Scots continued the Holiday Classic with a 67-39 win over the Hoke County Bucks in a non-conference match-up. Forward Alicia McClain led the Lady Scots with 22 points, while guard Madysan Hammonds hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

The Lady Scots finished 2-1 in the tournament, the same record they had in the Holiday Classic last year.