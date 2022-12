HOPE MILLS — The Lady Scots basketball team (4-5) defeated the Hoke County Bucks (2-8) in a non-conference game 67-39 in the Holiday Classic at Gray’s Creek High School Wednesday afternoon.

Forward Alicia McClain led the Lady Scots with 22 points, while guard Madysan Hammonds hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

The Lady Scots are back in action against Pender High School for their final game of the Holiday Classic in Hope Mills on Dec. 12 at 12 p.m.