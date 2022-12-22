TROY — The Scotland coed wrestling team met in Troy on Tuesday night for the Triton/Montgomery Central Tri-Meet at Montgomery Central High School.
The Scots lost 54-29 against Montgomery Central
The Scots lost 54-29 against Montgomery Central with the results for the matches listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.
120
Alexis Solis Perez (Montgomery Central) over Donerio Graham (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
126
Cain Solis (Montgomery Central) over Dalton Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
132
Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Imon Freeman (Montgomery Central) (Fall 0:00)
138
Darion Harris (Scotland) over Tarian Tanner (Montgomery Central) (Injury 0:00)
145
Anthony Munoz (Montgomery Central) over Slias Haywood (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
152
Thomas Maness (Montgomery Central) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
160
Jose Leyva (Montgomery Central) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
170
Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Sairam Veerasurla (Montgomery Central) (Technical fall 17-1 0:00)
182
Cesar Munoz (Montgomery Central) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
195
Aaron Martinez (Montgomery Central) over Unknown (Forfeit)
220
Josha Rodriguez Bello (Montgomery Central) over Andrew Godwin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
285
Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Jeremiah Cassidy (Montgomery Central) (Fall 0:00)
106
Josh Smith (Scotland) over Ricky Batten (Montgomery Central) (Fall 0:00)
113
Daniel King (Montgomery Central) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
Results for the matches against Triton were not made available to the media.