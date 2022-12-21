HOPE MILLS — The Lady Scots basketball team (3-5) faced off against the Terry Sanford Bulldogs (5-2) in the first round of the Holiday Classic at Gray’s Creek High School Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs defeated the Lady Scots 68-27 and had four scorers with double figures; Harmony Martin with 17 points, Breonna Roaf with 14 points, Ameya Brown with 12 points, and Miya Giles-Jones with 10 points.

The Lady Scots were led in scoring by forward Alicia McClain, who had 11 points and two 3-pointers.

The Lady Scots will play the Hoke County Bucks, who lost in the first round to Gray’s Creek 40-31, on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. for their next match-up in the Holiday Classic.