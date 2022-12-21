RALIEGH— The Call of Duty League’s first gaming event in North Carolina was capped off with the New York Subliners taking home the championship.

Both teams who made the grand finals, the Subliners and Seattle Surge, were ranked ninth and 12th going into Major I and were not picked by any analyst to make a deep run.

Before Saturday’s matches, there were eight teams left going into championship Sunday. The Florida Mutineers, Minnesota Rokkr, Los Angeles Thieves and the Las Vegas Legion were all eliminated from the tournament, leaving Toronto Ultra, Subliners, Surge and the Atlanta Faze left.

Subliners were able to eliminate Ultra and Faze 3-1, leaving them meeting the Subliners in the championship best-of-7 match. Subliners dominated in every area to keep the series short against Surge, dropping only one map to Seattle.

Matthew ‘Kismet’ Tinsley who was the tournament MVP for the Subliners, said that he knew what his team was capable of, despite the low seeding coming into the tournament.

“It means everything man. I have been working really hard for this… I want to do this every time.”

Kismet also mentioned that the previous loss to Surge wouldn’t happen again, and that the team had vengeance in mind.

“We just wanted revenge, winners was a fluke. You can ask anybody here, I was the most confident… I got these guys down, don’t worry play your game I am going to make it easy, and they trusted me,” he said.

Paco ‘Hydra’ Rusiewiez, who has been a leader and multiyear player for the Subliners, was emotional after the win, noting that he was just happy and proud of his team.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m just happy. It’s just a good feeling.”

The Subliners also took home a $200,000 cash prize, with second place Surge taking home $120,000.

This win gives the Subliners their first major win in the past few years, where they will look to continue that success for Major II in Boston from Feb. 2-5.

Online qualifiers will be from Jan. 13-29 and will be available to watch on Twitch.