LAURINBURG — The Scotland coed wrestling team took part in a home Sandhills Athletic Conference meet Wednesday night against the Southern Lee Cavaliers and Union Pines Vikings.
The Scots defeated the Cavaliers by a team score of 66.0-9.0, while dropping their match against the Vikings 60.0-21.0.
Results for the matches against Southern Lee are listed below with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.
106
Josh Smith (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
113
Mariyah Martin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
120
Minnie Locklear (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
126
Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over Nasir`e Jones (Southern Lee) (Fall 0:00)
132
Logan Mitchell (Southern Lee) over Marcel Martin (Scotland) (Dec 15-11)
138
Darion Harris (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
145
Slias Haywood (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
152
Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
160
Scotty Boone (Scotland) over Diego Badillo (Southern Lee) (Fall 0:00)
170
Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
182
Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
195
Double Forfeit
220
Joshua Silva (Southern Lee) over Andrew Godwin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
285
Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
Results for the matches against Union Pines are listed below.
120
Elijah Bumgardner (Union Pines) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
126
Jayden Crawford (Union Pines) over Dalton Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
132
Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
138
Finnius McCafferty (Union Pines) over John Rogers (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
145
Evan Thompson (Union Pines) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
152
Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Dominic Inocenio (Union Pines) (Fall 0:00)
160
Brock Sullivan (Union Pines) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
170
Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Dustin Maness (Union Pines) (Dec 4-1)
182
Nicholas Mascolino (Union Pines) over Unknown (Forfeit)
195
Dantrell Williams (Union Pines) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
220
Colton Collins (Union Pines) over Andrew Godwin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
285
Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Carter Herring (Union Pines) (Fall 0:00)
106
Aiden Enright (Union Pines) over Josh Smith (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
113
Keaton Crawford (Union Pines) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
The Scots coed wrestling team will compete once again on Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. in the Western Harnett Duals at Western Harnett High School in Lillington.