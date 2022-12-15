LAURINBURG — The Scotland coed wrestling team took part in a home Sandhills Athletic Conference meet Wednesday night against the Southern Lee Cavaliers and Union Pines Vikings.

The Scots defeated the Cavaliers by a team score of 66.0-9.0, while dropping their match against the Vikings 60.0-21.0.

Results for the matches against Southern Lee are listed below with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

106

Josh Smith (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

113

Mariyah Martin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

120

Minnie Locklear (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

126

Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over Nasir`e Jones (Southern Lee) (Fall 0:00)

132

Logan Mitchell (Southern Lee) over Marcel Martin (Scotland) (Dec 15-11)

138

Darion Harris (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

145

Slias Haywood (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

152

Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

160

Scotty Boone (Scotland) over Diego Badillo (Southern Lee) (Fall 0:00)

170

Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

182

Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

195

Double Forfeit

220

Joshua Silva (Southern Lee) over Andrew Godwin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

285

Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

Results for the matches against Union Pines are listed below.

120

Elijah Bumgardner (Union Pines) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

126

Jayden Crawford (Union Pines) over Dalton Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

132

Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

138

Finnius McCafferty (Union Pines) over John Rogers (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

145

Evan Thompson (Union Pines) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

152

Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Dominic Inocenio (Union Pines) (Fall 0:00)

160

Brock Sullivan (Union Pines) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

170

Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Dustin Maness (Union Pines) (Dec 4-1)

182

Nicholas Mascolino (Union Pines) over Unknown (Forfeit)

195

Dantrell Williams (Union Pines) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

220

Colton Collins (Union Pines) over Andrew Godwin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

285

Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Carter Herring (Union Pines) (Fall 0:00)

106

Aiden Enright (Union Pines) over Josh Smith (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

113

Keaton Crawford (Union Pines) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

The Scots coed wrestling team will compete once again on Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. in the Western Harnett Duals at Western Harnett High School in Lillington.