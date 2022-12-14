LAURINBURG — It’s rare fate for a player to outscore an entire team by himself, but when they have a twin brother to help them do so, it seems it should still count as such.

That’s what happened Tuesday night, as Scotland forwards Lamontez (15 points) and Lamonte’ Cousar (36 points, 10 rebounds) combined for 51 points, and outscored the Hoke County Bucks (1-6, 0-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference), in Scotland’s (4-1, 1-0 SAC) 78-49 conference opening win.

“We call it ‘twinlepathy,’” Scotland head coach Michael Malpass said, when explaining the Cousar brothers’ connection with one another. “I think they find each other well and I think it comes natural for one to try and make the other one look better when they can. And, I thought Tae (Lamonte’ Cousar) did that better tonight.”

Malpass also discussed the growth of Lamontez Cousar. After averaging just 2.4 points per game a season ago, the 6-foot-5 senior is averaging 9.2 points per game this year in a starting role.

“He’s tremendously better from last year,” Malpass said. “He’s a ‘bucket-getter,’ he’s strong, and he’s got a great touch. And, that’s unique cause sometimes big guys are strong or, like, clumsy, or they’re too rough with the ball. He knows how to create space with his body. We just talked about it in the locker room, I said ‘man, I wasn’t sure last year,’ but he’s made a believer out of us.”

The Cousar brothers opened the first quarter on a 16-0 run by themselves, with Lamontez Cousar scoring six points throughout the run, and Lamonte’ Cousar getting 10 points. The Scots would close out the first quarter up 22-2 after made layups by guards Tashad Russell (four points), Isaac Ferguson (11 points), and Jaiquez Caldwell (six points).

The Scots continued to grow their lead in the second quarter, with 3-pointers by Ferguson and Lamonte’ Cousar, and 2-point baskets by Caldwell and forward Carter Revelle (two points).

However, after holding a 38-16 halftime lead, the Scots would feel some pressure in the third quarter. Hoke County would string out a 16-6 run to open up the second half, after multiple turnovers by the Scots led to transition points for the Bucks.

The Scots were able to counter though, after Malpass said they tried something different defensively.

“Coach (Andre) Reaves said before the game, if push comes to shove, box (Hoke County’s Salah Scott) and they’re (Hoke County) done,” Malpass said. “And…in the fourth quarter, coach (Walter) Steele said it’s time to go to the box. Coach Steele and coach Reaves, great credit to their call. I thought that just shut them down.”

After being up 54-37 at the end of the third quarter, the Scots were able to rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bucks 24-12 to close out the win, which included three dunks by Lamonte’ Cousar in the waning moments.

The Scots continue their four-game home-stand with another SAC match-up on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. against the Southern Lee Cavaliers.

Malpass broke down his next opponent and how the Scots can earn their third win in a row.

“Coach (Gaston) Collins over at Southern Lee; people don’t realize when they were in their old conference they used to be in, they won that league like nine years in a row,” Malpass said. “I mean, he is a great coach; he’s a great friend who knows the game. Those guys are well-coached; he’s got a kid who can really shoot it and they execute some things at a high level. So, we’ll have to be disciplined. We’ll have a size advantage and I think we’ll have a run-out advantage if we can, again, speed them up. I think with anybody, if we can just create some offense with our defense; against a good team, you’re obviously not gonna get what you get against teams that are down a little bit. If you can get six to eight points from disruptions in a close game…that’s a huge advantage though. We’re hoping to be able to speed them up and use our size.”

Lady Scots trounce Hoke County 59-31

Although it wasn’t a running clock victory Tuesday night, the Lady Scots (2-3, 1-0 SAC) were able to get a 59-31 win over the Hoke County Bucks (2-5, 0-1 SAC) in their SAC opener and move to just one game below .500 on the year.

The Lady Scots found success early on in the first quarter, particularly from guard Morgan Thompson, who paced the Lady Scots with 27 points. Guard Madysan Hammonds (eight points) opened the game with a layup, then a 3-pointer, her first of the year, but it was Thompson who would score the next 10 points for the Lady Scots to put them in front 15-1.

“Like I said (Monday night), your stars gotta be superstars and we’ve got two of them; one took one night, the other took tonight with 27 from Morgan Thompson,” Lady Scots head coach Roshein McClain said, who also referred to forward Alicia McClain and her 31-point performance Monday night against Douglas Byrd. “If both get it, that’s great; if one gets it, that’s great, but we (then) need one to do other things. I mean, Alicia couldn’t find her shot tonight, but she popped plenty of shots. She had some assists, but Morgan had it going. And, we talked about it some today with both of them; whoever’s got it, keep going.”

After the Lady Scots led 17-6 after the first quarter, Thompson struck again, scoring three layups to begin the second quarter.

At halftime, the Lady Scots would lead 30-13 and Thompson would already have 18 points.

In the third quarter, when the Lady Scots led 33-19, Roshein McClain used a timeout to give a message to his team.

“I said ‘10 more points and it’s a done deal,’” Roshein McClain said. “And, we went on, like, a 9-0 run. And, then, we kept going up and that really summed it up right there.”

What Roshein McClain thought was a 9-0 run was actually an 18-0 run, as the Lady Scots finished the third quarter leading 49-19, then went up 51-19 in the fourth quarter, off an Alicia McClain (seven points) layup. The Lady Scots would score eight more points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Lady Scots guard Madison Dixon scored five points and forward Nyasia McQueen finished with seven points; all of them coming in the second half.

Roshein McClain discussed winning the first conference game of the season and his team’s overall performance.

“Conference is always (big) to get that first win out of the way,” Roshein McClain said. “You know, you separate yourself from other people who are playing in the conference; someone’s gotta win, someone’s gotta lose. I like what I saw from everyone tonight really; Nyasia McQueen, Madison Dixon, again, solid night…Madysan Hammonds finally made a three tonight, she did okay tonight. But, we’re gonna keep working, keep improving, and, you know, try to win this conference, and try to win more games.”

The Lady Scots’ next opportunity for a win comes on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. when they host the Southern Lee Cavaliers in a SAC match-up.

