WEST POINT, G.A. — The Knights traveled to West Point, G.A. Saturday morning for an afternoon match-up against fellow Appalachian Athletic Conference opponent, the Point Skyhawks. The Skyhawks entered the match with a 7-4 conference record and are currently locking down a top four spot in the AAC. The Knights were still looking for their first conference win, and will have to look further in the schedule for it, as some hot second half shooting helped Point walk away victorious in this one by a final scoreline of 103-60.

Caleb Montgomery (Raleigh, NC) got the scoring started for the Knights, as he was able to knock down a mid-range jumper for the first points of the contest. The Skyhawks were able to respond with a quick 11-2 run, before Montgomery was able to soar inside the paint for a layup to help stop the bleeding.

Rafael Alvarez (Panama City, Panama) and Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) were able to get inside for a couple of layups, and a Brodie Clark (Laurinburg, NC) 3-pointer helped deadlock the game at 13 with 10:56 remaining in the first half.

Sam Rees and Jack Gray were able to knock down back-to-back 3-pointers for the Skyhawks, but multiple trips to the free-throw line for the Knights offense, and a 3-pointer from Caleb Brown (Clio, SC), helped the Knights stay right on pace with Point. Two straight McRae layups cut the Skyhawks first half lead to 27-24 with just 5:05 remaining in the frame.

From that point, the Skyhawks were able to close out the half on a 13-2 run that saw multiple trips to the free-throw line, and a daggering three ball after some great team defense from the Knights. Looking at a 40-26 deficit going into the half, the Knights would be plotting on how to get better opportunites at the rim, while also slowing down the hot shooting of the Skyhawks.

Just as the Knights were hopeful to work themselves back into the contest, the Skyhawls were able to rip off a 13-2 run to open the half, before Sincere Clark (Richmond, VA) was able to stop the damage with 15:45 remaining.

RJ Selman and Alvaro Mendez knocked down two more three balls for Point, before Brown knocked down consecutive jumpers to try and spark some life in the Knights attack.

As the game progressed down the stretch of the second half, the Knights found it difficult to keep pace with the nonstop, consistent shooting of the Skyhawks. The Skyhawks as a team were able to shoot 28-of-45 in the quarter, compared to the 12-of-26 from the Knights, in large part due to their 18 rebounds in the half that led to extra shot opportunities.

McRae was able to knock down a couple of jumpers and hit some free throws at the line, while Brodie Clark was also able to get hot from deep down the stretch, as well.

Although the Knights fought valiantly, the Point Skyhawks proved to be too much in this one, as they would walk away victors in the end by a final scoreline of 103-60.

The Knights will be back in action on Dec. 12, as they travel to Grayson, K.Y. to take on the Kentucky Christian Knights in a “Battle of the Knights” match-up and AAC contest. The match is scheduled to tip-off at 7 p.m.