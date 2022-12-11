BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The Fighting Scots basketball team (2-1) fell 67-64 against the Marlboro County Bulldogs (7-2) Saturday afternoon.

Lamonte’ Cousar led the Scots with 22 points, while Isaac Feguson scored 14 points. Scotland’s Jaiquez Caldwell scored 13 points, as well. Keshawn Leach led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

The Scots will begin a four-game home stretch Monday against the Douglas Byrd Eagles. Tip-off for the men’s game is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Lady Scots lose third straight game

The Lady Scots (0-3) lost their away match-up against the Marlboro County Bulldogs (6-3) 60-48 Saturday afternoon.

Leading the way for the Lady Scots was Alicia McClain, who had 19 points, including 12 points in the fourth quarter. Lady Scots guard Morgan Thompson scored 14 points and Madyson Hammonds had 11 points.

Stats for the Bulldogs were unavailable at press time.

The Lady Scots will look for their first win of the season on Monday at 6 p.m. when they face the Douglad Byrd Eagles at home.

Lady Scots wrestling competes in Pinecrest Girls Open

The Lady Scots of the Scotland coed wrestling team competed in the Pinecrest Girls Open on Saturday in Aberdeen against Seventy-First, Hickory Ridge, Hoke County, Jack Britt, Pinecrest, Swansboro, West Forsyth, and Westover High Schools.

Results for the matches are listed below with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

107

Campbell Gross (2-7) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 – Campbell Gross (Scotland) 2-7 won by fall over Jessika Pardo (Jack Britt) 1-5 (Fall 1:10)

Round 2 – Campbell Gross (Scotland) 2-7 won by fall over Medina Cloe (West Forsyth) 2-5 (Fall 5:13)

Round 4 – Diana Sanchez-Lopez (Hoke) 3-1 won by fall over Campbell Gross (Scotland) 2-7 (Fall 1:47)

Round 5 – Megan Rowland (Pinecrest) 17-3 won by fall over Campbell Gross (Scotland) 2-7 (Fall 0:38)

114

Mariyah Martin (2-6) placed 5th and scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 – Maria Barrios (West Forsyth) 1-6 won by fall over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) 2-6 (Fall 3:34)

Round 2 – Mariyah Martin (Scotland) 2-6 won by fall over Alexis Underwood (Swansboro) 1-9 (Fall 3:22)

Round 3 – Isabella Hernandez (Jack Britt) 11-1 won by fall over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) 2-6 (Fall 0:16)

Round 4 – Sara Warren (Hoke) 4-1 won by fall over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) 2-6 (Fall 1:11)

Round 5 – Rebecca Winkley (Pinecrest) 5-3 won by fall over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) 2-6 (Fall 1:01)

120

Minnie Locklear (5-4) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

Round 1 – Minnie Locklear (Scotland) 5-4 won by fall over Hailey Jacinto (West Forsyth) 2-9 (Fall 0:40)

Round 2 – Jamie Gibson (Westover) 4-3 won by fall over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) 5-4 (Fall 3:41)

Round 3 – Minnie Locklear (Scotland) 5-4 won by fall over Leila Padua (Pinecrest) 0-5 (Fall 0:56)

Round 4 – Joce Carter (Hoke) 5-0 won by fall over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) 5-4 (Fall 0:31)

Round 5 – Minnie Locklear (Scotland) 5-4 won by decision over Samantha Dedeaux (Jack Britt) 12-5 (Dec 6-5)

145

Carmin Moore (2-2) placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points.

Round 1 – Leslea Helm (Hoke) 2-2 won by fall over Carmin Moore (Scotland) 2-2 (Fall 3:33)

Round 2 – Sumaiya Aamoud (Jack Britt) 15-0 won by fall over Carmin Moore (Scotland) 2-2 (Fall 0:59)

Round 3 – Carmin Moore (Scotland) 2-2 won by decision over Devan Bull (West Forsyth) 3-4 (Dec 8-4)

Round 4 – Carmin Moore (Scotland) 2-2 won by fall over Anna-Marie Vining (Swansboro) 0-8 (Fall 3:29)

165

Patience Hudgens (0-4) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.

Round 1 – Regan Deanes (Pinecrest) 1-3 won by fall over Patience Hudgens (Scotland) 0-4 (Fall 3:28)

Round 2 – Reilynn Swift (Swansboro) 9-3 won by fall over Patience Hudgens (Scotland) 0-4 (Fall 3:45)

Round 3 – Victoria Shepherd (Jack Britt) 10-0 won by fall over Patience Hudgens (Scotland) 0-4 (Fall 1:28)

Round 5 – Jadyn Magallanes (West Forsyth) 4-2 won by fall over Patience Hudgens (Scotland) 0-4 (Fall 1:04)

The next match for the Scotland coed wrestling team will come on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. when the Scots host the Union Pines Vikings.