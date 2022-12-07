LAURINBURG — Scotland High School senior volleyball player Jenna Luquer signed her national letter of intent play for the Sandhills Community College Flyers during a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Scotland volleyball head coach Adam Romaine discussed the impact Luquer had on the team this season.

“Jenna was a great senior captain and leader for me this year,” he said. “I leaned on her from the beginning of the season to step up and be a leader, considering she was the only starter returning on varsity. Not only did she accomplish that, but she was like another assistant coach with her leadership on and off the court.”

Luquer led the Lady Scots this season in serving aces and receptions. She also made her first all-conference selection this year.

