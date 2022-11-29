LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots have high hopes for the 2022-23 season.

After a season, in which, the Lady Scots went 14-10 overall, and finished over .500 for the first time since the 2015-16 season, Lady Scots head coach Roshien McClain feels this upcoming season could be special.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces in a lot of new places,” McClain said. “But, I think overall, with (us) starting Dec. 2nd, you’ll see a team coming together…as a collective unit. Right now, it’s going pretty good.”

The Lady Scots lose forwards Kadence Sheppard and Rebecca Kaba from last year, and only return six players. But, three of them were starters a season ago.

McClain broke down his returning starters and how they’ve been preparing for this year during the off-season.

“Two of them, Alicia McClain and Morgan Thompson, have been playing AAU basketball all summer in various parts of the country in age tournaments,” Roshien McClain said. “Both are returning sophomores; most of our team is sophomores. Both of them were all-conference selections last year. One more, Maddyson Hammonds, (is) a returning junior. Those are our three returning starters from last year. I’m looking for them to be leaders and doing what’s asked of them at all times, as far as, in practices and games, and also in the school; being excellent student-athletes.”

Thompson and Hammonds, the Lady Scots’ back-court, were both top three in points per game last season for Roshien McClain’s squad. Thompson averaged a team-high 16.2 points per game, while Hammonds averaged 9.0 points per game.

Forward Alicia McClain led the Lady Scots last year in assists per game with 4.8, blocks per game with 5.5, which ranked 22nd nationally according to MaxPreps, and was third in rebounds, averaging 8.0 per game.

Roshien McClain is still unsure about his other two starters, but is beginning to have an idea of who they’ll be.

“Still deciding on how I want to (do it), but I’m thinking Asiah McInnis and Kayla Simmons,” Roshein McClain said. “Both are sophomores, so four sophomores and a junior (would start).”

McInnis and Simmons were both on the Lady Scots’ JV basketball team last season.

The Lady Scots also brought in a transfer during the off-season in Eliza Meza-Moreno.

Roshien McClain discussed how she’s already made an impact with the team.

“She’s a Hispanic player,” Roshein McClain said. “She’s a senior. You can tell she’s been playing ball somewhere, just from the way she picks up things. And, what we have done, some of our plays are in Spanish, just to help her. And, the girls like it. We just call a Spanish name and, it’s easy for her. She knows the English name too, but the girls thought it was pretty cool to have it in Spanish.”

Although they aren’t as experienced, the Lady Scots have talent all-around. Roshein McClain feels his team has a different attitude this season compared to last year.

“Winning the conference,” Roshein McClain said, when asked what the attitude of this year’s team is. “They feel like last year, they let some games slip away; a couple injuries, a couple of bad choices, as far as, people not available. It hurt our run. But, this year they feel very comfortable about winning the conference. That’s their main focus right now. And then, also, after conference (play), getting a home playoff game, instead of riding six hours like last year. I tell them every year, in the playoffs, you never know what happens. You win a game, you’re scheduled to play one team the next time. And, then, guess what? That team you think you’re supposed to be playing, they lose. And, you might get another playoff game at home. So, that’s the mindset going into (this season). Just seeing how far we can go with this.”

The Lady Scots open their 2022-23 season at home against the Purnell Swett Rams on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Roshein McClain shared his thoughts on the match-up.

“Tough match-up with Purnell Swett,” he said. “They only lost one game last year. (They’re) returning UNCW commit Kylie Chavis, who I know very well. Also, another girl Natalie Evington, they’re returning her. So, it’ll be a tough game, but that’s what we want, to see where we’re at. Compete, play well, and come out with a victory. Good thing about it, we play at home. Only lost two games at home last year. So, that’s always an advantage for us. Just ready to get started.”

