LAURINBURG — Four years ago, the Fighting Scots basketball team had a 19-9 record and advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

Since then, however, the Scots have been missing pieces to find success.

After a season in-which the Scots went 5-16 overall, head coach Michael Malpass believes his team has a chance to put it all together this year.

“I think we can contend,” Malpass said. “I think we’re a conference contender. I think we can make a deep run in the state playoffs. We’re the type of team that, you know, if we’re playing together and clicking, we can score in bunches.”

Scoring was an issue for the Scots last season, with the team averaging only 52.2 points per game and just one player averaging over 11 points per game.

And, with the Scots also losing their second leading scorer last year in senior Patrick Reaves, who averaged 10.7 points per game, Malpass said the off-season’s focus was on improvement with scoring.

“Our off-season this year was purely developing skill within being better at the free-throw line, using our left hand, and just developing our outside shot,” he said. “Our outside shot-making last year was not very good. We ended well, if you look at our scores. You know, there were a lot of low-scoring games that we had a chance to win, we just were anemic offensively. We’ve got three to four guys that could potentially score 20 a night, which is going to be really fun.”

Guards Isaac Ferguson, Jaiquez Caldwell, and Tashad Russell, along with forward Lamonte Cousar are all guys that Malpass believes can score at will.

Ferguson finished third in points per game with 10.3 last season and led the Scots in steals per game with 2.2, and three-point percentage at 32%.

Caldwell was the fourth leading scorer for the Scots a season ago with 5.3 points per game and was second in steals, averaging 1.7 per game.

Russell did not play last season for the Scots because of personal reasons, according to Malpass. But, he believes Russell could be the most important piece for the Scots to get back to their winning ways.

“This year, what sort of excites me the most, is we have a true point guard (Russell) that’s back with us this year,” Malpass said. “So, our off-ball guys that are returning (can) shoot it better, and they’re getting to play off-the-ball where they’re more naturally inclined to do well.”

Cousar led the Scots in scoring, rebounding, and blocks last season with 19.5 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game, and 1.5 blocks per game. He also has received offers from St. Andrews University, Brunswick County Community College, and Davidson-Davie Community College, according to his Twitter page.

But, scoring isn’t the only thing that Malpass thinks the Scots can be better at this year.

He feels defense is something that his team can be exceptional at also.

“I really think the culture and the identity of building a program at Scotland is the defensive end,” Malpass said. “We’ve got athletes. And, you know, there’s no reason we can’t defend the same way every day. I think the ceiling’s in our defense and I think that’s gonna create a lot of opportunity if they sell out to it completely.”

Malpass also thinks that the importance of passing the basketball is the key for his team this year.

“Our emphasis this year is to share, share, share. Our theme on the back of our t-shirts is play with conviction, with a cross as the ‘T.’ I think there’s a difference between belief and conviction. I think when you play with belief, you, sort of, just do it because you think it might be true. But, when you play with conviction, you’re sold out at what we’re doing. Our personnel is different this year. You know, we just have things we didn’t have last year.”

For Malpass’ starting five, he said that it’s not a permanent thing, and that it’ll change throughout the season.

“Our starting five has always been dictated on who we’re going to play (against),” he said. “As far as, what we’re gonna see defensively and what personnel package works the best against that particular type of scheme that we’re going against.”

Overall, Malpass believes this season will be about his team proving themselves after a shaky few years.

“It’s going to be a much better team effort,” Malpass said. “They’re hungry, just ready to play, ready to prove that they’re not what they were last year. They knew we were rebuilding last year as much as we (the coaches) did. And, I think they’re as eager as the coaches are to show that they’ve had a full season to develop and learn how to play together better.”

The Fighting Scots open the 2022-23 season at home on Dec. 2 against the Purnell Swett Rams. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. after the Lady Scots play at 6 p.m.

