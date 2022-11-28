SWANNANOA — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team traveled to Swannanoa, N.C. over the Thanksgiving break for a match-up against the Warren Wilson Owls, who are an NCAA Division III program and member of the Coast to Coast Conference. The Knights put on an impressive masterclass of offense on the day and scored a season high 92 points thanks to shooting a hot 28-of-61 from the field, including 5-of-13 from downtown, as well. The Knights were also able to do a lot of their damage from the free throw line as they converted a whopping 31-of-42 shots from the line, in order to help carry the squad past the finish line and come home with the victory.

In one of the most exhilarating contests of the year for the Knights men’s basketball team, the pace of the match was unprecedented to any contest the Knights had played prior. One of the key stats in the Knights’ push for victory in the game, was how they dominated the rebounding battle by accumulating a total of 58 rebounds, close to doubling their average of 35.6 rebounds per game, which ranked seventh in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.

One of the keys for the Knights that also led to their outstanding rebounding numbers was their tremendous ability to close out on Owls shooters. Although the Owls attempted 89 shot attempts, the Knights were able to hold their opponent to just 30.3% percent shooting from the field. The perimeter shot defense for the Knights came up huge, as well, as they held the Owls to just 10-of-45 shooting from beyond the three-point line.

One of the areas that the Knights will look to improve on after the contest is the amount of turnovers given away to the opposition. One of the reasons the Owls were able to create extra opportunities on offense was caused by the Knights turning over the ball 27 times, compared to the 15 giveaways from the Owls.

The Knights played some great team ball in order to get the win throughout the night. However, one player reached another level and dominated the match in all facets of the game. Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) led the Knights and game in scoring with a massive 42 point performance from just an unheard of 16-of-19 shooting from the floor, 2-of-2 on three pointers, and 8-of-11 from the free throw line. To go along with his outstanding shooting performance, Malone also collected a game high 23 rebounds, while also adding a steal and two blocks on the defensive side, as well.

Hometown player Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) added 18 points on the night that was largely because of an efficient 9-of-10 from the free throw line. McRae also added three rebounds and three assists on the night, as well, as the point guard has been known to “do it all” on the court.

Another homegrown player in Brodie Clark (Laurinburg, NC) added some supplementary offense and rebounding, as well, as the sophomore guard scored 13 points on just five shots, while also adding six rebounds to go along with four assists, as well.

The Knights also received additional contributions from various other players throughout the contest as well. In only eight minutes of action, Caleb Montgomery (Raleigh, NC) was able to collect seven points on 3-on-3 shooting, while also adding four rebounds, as well. Tyvon Richardson (Georgetown, SC) has been featured more and more off the bench this season, and was able to score five points, but also added five rebounds, two steals, and a block on the defensive side of the ball, as well.

The Knights will be thrilled with the win before continuing their early regular season schedule before the holiday break. The Knights will have their sights set on Nov. 30, when they welcome the Bluefield Rams of the AAC to town for a conference match-up. The contest is slated to tip-off at 7 p.m.