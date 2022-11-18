UNIONVILLE — The Fighting Scots men’s wrestling team opened up their 2022-23 season Thursday night with a tri-match at Piedmont High School in Unionville.

The Scots took on Piedmont and Mount Pleasant High Schools, but would fall in both matches.

Against Mount Pleasant, the Scots lost by a team score of 66-18.

Results for the match are listed below with the weight class listed first, the match result of the two wrestlers next, then the win type.

182: Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) over (Mount Pleasant) (forfeit)

195: Kasey Woodring (Mount Pleasant) over (Scotland) (forfeit)

220: Colt Kluttz (Mount Pleasant) over Mitchell Davis (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

285: Kayden Walker (Mount Pleasant) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

106: Cameron Gue (Mount Pleasant) over Josh Smith (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

113: Seth Almond (Mount Pleasant) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

120: Bailey Nimer (Mount Pleasant) over Cameron Locklear (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

126: Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over Dalton Barbee (Mount Pleasant) (fall 0:00)

132: Josh Hammac (Mount Pleasant) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

138: John Glenn (Mount Pleasant) over John Rogers (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

145: David McEachern (Mount Pleasant) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

152: Tanner Wagner (Mount Pleasant) over Scotty Boone (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

160: Jacob Reigel (Mount Pleasant) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

170: Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Mason Crayton (Mount Pleasant) (fall 0:00)

Against Piedmont, the Scots lost by a team score of 72-9.

Results for the match are listed below.

195: Jamier Payne (Piedmont) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

220: Cade Griffith (Piedmont) over Mitchell Davis (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

285: Reece Lester (Piedmont) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

106: Josh Smith (Scotland) over (Piedmont) (forfeit)

113: Mason Newman (Piedmont) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

120: Noah Cauble (Piedmont) over Donerio Graham (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

126: Parker Hatch (Piedmont) over Dalton Locklear (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

132: Trey Hinson (Piedmont) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

138: Anas Jama (Piedmont) over John Rogers (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

145: Troy Garcia (Piedmont) over Slias Haywood (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

152: Elijah Oakley (Piedmont) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

160: Gavin Barnard (Piedmont) over Scotty Boone (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

170: Colby Davis (Piedmont) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (fall 0:00)

182: Dominic Blue (SCOT) over Dalton Renfroe (Piedmont) (decision: 7-0)

The Fighting Scots’ next meet will be at Pender High School in Burgaw on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. for a mixed tournament.