Home Sports Football Photos: Senior day at Knights Field SportsFootball Photos: Senior day at Knights Field November 14, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print A photo of the St. Andrews football team posing for a picture. Football players and cheerleaders celebrated senior day at Knights Field during their football game against Point University on Nov. 12. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior football players Evander Tyler (13), Dawon Joyner (99), Trevor Collins (31), Randolph Saunders (17), Rashon Gholson (95), Devin Turner (54), Andrew Fowler (10), Dennis Leggett (2), Jaylen McFadden (52), Monte Williams (5), Marquis McCoy (3), and Solomon Mitchell (34) pictured together during Saturday’s senior day game against Point University. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior cheerleader Keely Huffman (left) pictured with a family member. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior running back Dennis Leggett (2) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior wide receiver Marquis McCoy (3) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior linebacker Monte Williams (5) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior quarterback Andrew Fowler (10) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior linebacker Evander Tyler (13) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior wide receiver Randolph Saunders (17) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior linebacker Trevor Collins (31) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior fullback Solomon Mitchell (34) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior defensive end Jaylen McFadden (52) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior defensive tackle Devin Turner (54) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior defensive tackle Rashon Gholson (center) pictured with senior defensive tackle Devin Turner (right) and a family member. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal Senior offensive lineman Dawon Joyner (99) pictured with family members. Photos| Giovanni Magliocchetti/ For the Exchange and Daily Journal ❮ ❯ LAURINBURG — Football players and cheerleaders celebrated senior day at Knights Field during their football game against Point University on Nov. 12. View Comments Laurinburg overcast clouds enter location 8.4 ° C 10.4 ° 7.2 ° 67 % 3.1kmh 100 % Tue 13 ° Wed 13 ° Thu 11 ° Fri 12 ° Sat 8 °