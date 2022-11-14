Eight Scots named to all-conference, 12 earn honorable mentions

LAURINBURG — The Sandhills Athletic Conference released the list of all-conference honorees for the 2022 football season over the weekend.

Scotland finished the season with a 7-5 record after falling to Terry Sanford in the second round of the 3A East playoffs.

On offense, running back Patrick Primus, wide receivers Izeem Graham and Cadyn Graves, tight end Eli McCoy, and offensive linemen Amari Chance and Isaiah Locklear were all selected.

Primus led the Scots in rushing yards per game (98.3) and total touchdowns (14) during the regular season. Primus suffered an injury on Oct. 21 against Lee County that would ultimately end his season.

Graham and Graves combined for 50 catches, 1,061 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on the year as the Scots’ biggest receiving targets. McCoy had 11 receptions for 81 yards for the season and was, along with Chance and Locklear, key in blocking schemes for the Scots.

Defensively, defensive lineman Ricky Swindell and defensive back Jahari Brown were selected to the all-conference team.

Swindell recorded 30 total tackles (five solo) and two tackles-for-loss for the Scots this year.*

Brown served as one of the punt and kick-returners for the Scots, putting up 112 total return yards.* Brown also finished the year with 30 total tackles (13 solo), two interceptions, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt, and a tackle-for-loss.*

Honorable mentions for the Scots include quarterback Carter Revelle, running back Zay Jones, wide receiver Demarion Davis, offensive linemen Darrius McDougald and Jayden Millisock, defensive linemen Isaiah Reyes and Josh Bostic, linebackers Luke Strickland, Malcolm McGirt, and Keyshaun McQueen, defensive back Gabe Jones, and kicker Cameron Cole.

It was the second straight year that Graham, Chance, McCoy, and Brown were named to all-conference. Last year, Primus, Graves, and Swindell were honorable mentions, while Revelle was all-conference. Primus was selected as a defensive back last season.

Lee County running back B.J. Brown was named the SAC’s “Offensive Player of the Year,” Pinecrest linebacker Jadin Baptist was selected as “Defensive Player of the Year,” and Pinecrest head coach Nick Eddins was “Coach of the Year.”

* = Regular season stats

