DAYTON, T.N. — The Knights men’s basketball left for a road trip Saturday morning to Dayton, T.N. to face off against the Bryan Lions in an Appalachian Athletic Conference match-up. Although the Knights had moments where the offense showed sparks, the hot shooting of the Lions was too much for the Knights to overcome, as they fell to the Bryan Lions by a score of 98-65.

Ma’Nas Drummond (Fayetteville, NC) got the game started the right way for the Knights, as he drained the opening three points of the game by hitting a deep shot from beyond the arc. A further Ameil Malone (Raleigh, NC) bucket helped keep the Knights right on pace with the Lions, as the score sat at 9-8 in the Lions favor in the beginning stages of the first half.

The Lions were able to begin pulling away from the Knights as they ventured on a 16-4 run to increase their lead to 25-12 before Malone was able to drive inside for a layup to help put out the fire.

Allan Taylor (Lillington, NC) was able to help the Knights cut away at the lead in the first half, as he went on a five-point tear in the following few minutes. After Sincere Clark (Richmond, VA) was able to splash a mid-range jumper just before the halftime break, the Bryan lead stood at 39-23, as the Knights would be game-planning at halftime on how to create more offensive opportunities, yet hold back the hot shooting from the Lions.

Once again, the Knights were able to start out on the right foot as Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC), Taylor, and Brodie Clark (Laurinburg, NC) were able to nail their opening jumpers of the second half.

As things were looking up for the Knights and the score stood at 41-28 early in the second half, the Lions went on an absolute tirade, and journeyed on a 26-9 run, as they were able to dominate the midway portion of the second half. Tyvon Richardson (Georgetown, NC) was able to knock down a three-pointer to help cool the searing hands of the Lions.

At 71-40 with eight minutes remaining, the Knights were able to battle down the stretch with the Lions, but weren’t able to mount a comeback big enough to threaten the Lions of Bryan.

Richardson and Taylor led the Knights in scoring, as Richardson was able to accumulate 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting while Allan Taylor hit double figures with 10 himself.

On the rebounding side, Taylor was able to collect a team high eight boards, while McRae and Drummond were also able to add five apiece, as well. Drummond was also able to dish out three assists on the contest, as he was pivotal in setting up his teammates for open shots all game long.

The Knights will continue their AAC schedule when they travel Columbia, S.C. on Nov. 15th for a match-up against the Columbia International Rams. The match is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.