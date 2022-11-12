LAURINBURG — In the final game of the season for the St. Andrews Knights (1-10, 1-4 Appalachian Athletic Conference), everything went about as well as it could of in a close game against the Point University Skyhawks (4-7, 3-2 AAC).

Up until the closing moments of the fourth quarter.

With 4:49 to go in the game, and the Knights up 16-14, Skyhawks quarterback Mitchell Gossett (4 of 17, 150 yards, one touchdown, one interception) found his receiver Nick Marien on a wheel route for an 80-yard touchdown, which gave Point a 20-16 lead after a failed two-point conversion attempt. It was Marien’s lone reception of the game.

“We had the momentum; everything was in our favor,” Knights head coach Bob Curtin said, after the game. “We got caught a little bit there on that big play down the sideline. It was a great call by them. That was the momentum shift. It just caught us (off-guard).”

The Skyhawks would add another touchdown off a jet sweep to receiver Emery Bryant (three catches, 70 yards), after an Andrew Fowler interception for the Knights, to seal the win.

St. Andrews was down 14-3 at the half, but was able to score twice in the third quarter. A 31-yard run by Fowler (22 of 44, 180 yards, two total touchdowns, two interceptions) would make it 14-10, and a 16-yard catch by receiver Aronson Cook (five catches, 55 yards, one touchdown) would give the Knights their first, and only, lead of the game.

But, despite the loss, Curtin saw improvement in his team during Saturday afternoon’s contest.

“Last time (we played Point), we lost 48-6,” Curtin said. “So, this time, we pushed these guys. That’s how much we’ve gotten better in six weeks.”

Point scored on their first series of the game, as running back D’Ontae Eatmon (seven carries, 19 yards, one touchdown) found the end zone from one-yard out. But, the Knights would make a 22-yard field goal later with Cameron McPhatter in the first quarter, to make it a 7-3 game.

On the ensuing kickoff however, Bryant would make an 80-yard house call and give the Skyhawks an 11-point lead. A Knight drive before the end of the second quarter would place them them at the Skyhawks’ six-yard line, however. St. Andrews would seem to attempt a 23-yard field goal, but fake it, and try to get the ball to linebacker Monte Williams in the back of the end zone. Williams’ foot would be on the back-line though, forcing the Knights to go scoreless as the first half expired.

Knights running back D’Vonte Allen returned to action after missing last week’s game against Bluefield College with a shoulder injury. Curtin was cautious to play Allen against the Skyhawks, but Allen assured he was good to go.

“I was very nervous about his shoulder,” Curtin said. “He kept telling me ‘coach I’m good, I’m good, I’m good’ and finally, I was like ‘alright, we’re going to give you some reps since it’s the last game.’ But, I’d be lying if I wasn’t worried every time he went out there.”

12 seniors experienced their final college game in a St. Andrews uniform. And, with Saturday’s game being senior day, Curtin talked about the connection he made with them and how important they have been to this year’s team.

“They easily could have left,” Curtin said. “We had a bunch of guys that did leave on us. And, these 12 guys, came together and said we don’t understand the new system, we don’t understand the culture you want. But, you know what, they believed in St. Andrews and they believed in doing things here. And, it was about building trust with them so they could carry the team.”

St. Andrews finishes the season with the same record as last season at 1-10. But, Curtin feels this team was much better than what their record showed this year.

“It’s tough to be 1-10,” Curtin said. “I think the last time I was (worse) was pee-wee football. But, I don’t feel this is your typical 1-10 team. It’s been a tough year all-around, but we got some positives. We’ve got a plan and we’ll get better.”

