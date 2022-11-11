GREENSBORO — The Knights traveled in state Saturday night, to Greensboro to face off against the North Carolina A&T Aggies, who are a NCAA Division I school that plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Knights knew it would be a daunting task ahead of them, especially on the road, and ultimately fell to the hands of the Aggies by a final scoreline of 102-29.

The Knights got off on the right foot in the contest, as Alise Akridge (Covington, GA) was able to steal the ball away from Aggie Jazmin Harris and moments later Makayla Salliey (Baltimore, MD) was able to knock down the games opening jumper.

From that basket, the Wildcats were able to go on an absolute tear and score 17 points straight after knocking down a streak of difficult mid-range shot. Chelsey Grant (Pembroke Pines, FL) would eventually end the Knights scoring drought when she knocked down a pair of free throws, to make the game 17-4 in the Wildcats favor.

Salliey was able to add a bucket before the half, however, and the Aggies red hot shooting continued throughout the entirety of the first quarter. Ashley Starks (Manchester, TN) was able to get on the score-sheet in the second quarter. However, the suffocating defense of the Aggies, and red hot shooting, meant that the Knights would be facing a monumentous uphill battle in the second half.

AJ Price (Charlotte, NC) absolutely exploded on offense for the Knights, as she recorded 13 points in just the fourth quarter alone to help trim the deficit and open up other players for shot attempts. Price would end up leading the Knights in points, as she finished with a total of 15 in the contest.

Salliey finished with five points, while Starks and Grant both finished with four. Maddison Larrimore (Bladenboro, NC) was able to add a basket late in the match, as well, for St. Andrews.

Salliey led the way in rebounding for the Knights, as she finished the contest with seven boards, while Starks was able to collect four misses herself. Samantha Tougher (Ontario, Canada), Larrimore, and Hailey Crozier (Des Moines, IA) were able to haul in three rebounds each, as well.

The Knights impressed on defense in the theft category, as the team was able to come away with 11 steals on the night. Starks recorded five, and has solidified herself as a premier forced-turnover machine on the court.

The Knights will look to shake this one off as fast as they can, as it’s back to their Appalachian Athletic Conference schedule. They’ll travel to Columbia, S.C. to take on the Columbia International Rams on Nov. 15th. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.