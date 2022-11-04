BELMONT – The St. Andrews Knights men’s wrestling team hit the road Wednesday afternoon to Belmont Abbey College of the Division II Conference Carolinas, in Belmont. Although the Knights ended up falling in the contest by a score of 49-0, this will prove to be important early season work as the Knights begin their series of invitational meets in the coming months.

The match was also held outdoors on the Belmont Abbey “Quad”, reviving a tradition that stopped a few years ago. The Crusaders were able to take advantage of three pins and two forfeits for the final margin.

St. Andrews vs Belmont Abbey Results

125 | Aaron Zebrauskas (Belmont Abbey) over Jonah McBurney (St. Andrews), TF 18-2 3:57

133 | Ben Fielding (Belmont Abbey) over Israel Schultz (St. Andrews), MD 13-3

141 | Luke Kunath (Belmont Abbey) forfeit win

149 | David Panone (Belmont Abbey) over Kegan Bolman (St. Andrews), Fall 1:46

157 | Jorden Schlossman (Belmont Abbey) over Andrew Adams (St. Andrews), Fall 3:40

165 | Cole Townsend (Belmont Abbey) over Tyler Godfrey (St. Andrews), MD 22-8

174 | David Wilson (Belmont Abbey) over Dakota Johnson (St. Andrews), Dec 11-4

184 | Colby Maxwell (Belmont Abbey) forfeit win

197 | Joseph Bannister-Pesce (Belmont Abbey) over Franklin Rivero (St. Andrews), Fall 0:19

285 | John Carroll III (Belmont Abbey) over Logan Sage (St. Andrews), TB-1 6-1

Extra

125 | Gage Bomar (Belmont Abbey) over Jonah McBurney (St. Andrews), Fall 2:47

The Knights will head for a short drive down the road for their next meet on Nov. 6 at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke for the UNCP open. The meet will start between 9 and 10 a.m.