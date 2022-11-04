WINSTON-SALEM – The Knights traveled to Winston-Salem Thursday afternoon to play the Carolina Bruins, who are a Division I team from the NCCAA and proved to be a formidable opponent with a 21-7 overall record on the season. The Knights fought valiantly and all the way through the match, but unfortunately fell in the fifth set at the end of a dramatic thrilling match-up.

The Bruins came out swinging in the opening part of the set, as they were able to build a 10-5 lead thanks to some timely attacks from Bruins outside hitter Chiara Mottola. The St. Andrews squad came back swinging, however, and two kills from Carmen Wright (Henrico, V.A.) and a kill from Maddison Larrimore (Bladenboro, N.C.) helped work the score back to 12-10 in Carolina’s favor.

Both sides traded points back-and-forth, as the Bruins weren’t able to create distance from the Knights, as they stayed right with the Bruins throughout the set. A block from Ashley McGugan (Laurel Hill, N.C.) and Kaitlyn Ybarra (Fresno, C.A.) settled the score at 22-20, with the Knights pressuring the Bruins all over the court.

More blocks from Samantha Vernati (Royal Palm Beach, F.L.) and Ybarra tied the score at 23 apiece, with the momentum arguably with the Knights at the time. After the teams remained deadlocked and went to overtime, Wright landed a beautifully placed attack, to seal the first set at 29-27 in the Knights favor.

Set two had one of the biggest win margins of the night, as each team was able to remain close with each other throughout the entire contest. The Knights were able get out to a hot start in this one as five attack errors from the Bruins and a kill from Ybarra helped the Knights jump out to a 6-1 lead.

Xaria Pearson (San Antonio, T.X.) landed a kill, and Larrimore and Ybarra teamed up for a block, as well, to try and elevate the Knights to a quick 2-0 set lead. The Bruins had other ideas, however, as they went on a 13-4 run to take a commanding 20-12 lead in the set. Three kills from Vernati made it closer, but the Bruins took the set at a final line of 25-18.

The third set was as close as could be, as neither side could build a lead more than three points from the other in the first half of the set. All of the Knights attackers came to play in this one, as six different players recorded kills in the set, as Cayleigh Pelletier (Ocala, F.L.) collected four assists in the set.

A block from Pearson and McGugan gave the Knights a 23-21 lead in the set, as they looked well on their way to another set win. However, the Bruins, in dramatic fashion, were able to go on a 5-1 run to deny the Knights at capturing a path to victory.

The Knights got revenge in the fourth set however as they were able to claim the frame in fairly dominant fashion with a final scoreline at 25-19. A pivotal moment in the set is when the Knights were able to go on a four point run thanks to kills from Wright and Larrimore. Blocks from Pearson and Vernati helped close out the set in the back-end for the Knights, as the match headed to a fifth set overtime.

With everything on the line in the fifth set, the Bruins were able to rally in front of their home crowd and push across the finish line. An initial 5-1 lead certainly helped as the Knights came out of the gates looking to match the tempo of the Bruins early. Three kills from McGugan, however, made things interesting, as the Knights were able to claw their way back to an 8-6 scoreline.

After the recent St. Andrews explosion of offense, the Bruins were able to venture on a 7-2 run to close the doors on any comeback attempt and send the Knights home packing.

The Knights will play their final two matches of the year against conference opponents Johnson University and Union in a doubleheader at Harris Court. The matches are currently scheduled to take place on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.