Valeria Carranza (left) and Laura Wlodarczak (right) pose with silver medals after finishing runners-up in the doubles championship match of the 3A Sandhills Athletic Conference Tennis Tournament on Oct. 12.

LAURINBURG – The All-Sandhills Athletic Conference teams for women’s tennis were released Thursday afternoon, which saw Laura Wlodarczak and Valeria Carranza take one of four spots in the Doubles 3A category.

Wlodarczak and Carranza finished as the runners up in the doubles side of the 3A SAC Tennis Tournament on Oct. 12, and earned a berth into the 3A Mideast Regonal Tournament, which took place on Oct. 21 and 22. The duo would fall 0-6 and 2-6 in the regional.

The Lady Scots tennis team finished the regular season with a 2-10 record, with all being SAC matches.

