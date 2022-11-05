LAURINBURG – When most teams advance to the second round of a playoff in any sport, they’re thrilled. But, for the Fighting Scots (7-4), frustration has set in.

After three challenging Sandhills Athletic Conference games against Pinecrest, Lee County, and Richmond to end the regular season, the Scots were banged up heading into Friday night’s match-up against the Fike Demons (5-6). The injuries included their top running back and wide receiver in Patrick Primus and Izeem Graham, who both did not play against Fike. And, despite the Scots holding on for a 42-35 victory over the Demons, the injuries continued to pile up.

“It was a devastating win,” Scots head coach Richard Bailey said after the game. “We’re out of guys man. I feel bad for Coach Clark. We’re playing with guys that are JV call-up guys, and they’re good JV players, but it’s just different. It’s tough, but we’re so beat up right now and all I can tell you is we’re going to go back and we’re going to try to find enough live bodies on Monday.”

The Scots were able to get in front during the first quarter, with a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Latrelle Martin (five carries, 58 yards, one touchdown). But, Fike would answer in the second quarter, with a long touchdown run by Demons quarterback Ceonte’ Jones. The back-and-forth battle continued throughout most of the night, something Bailey knows has been frustrating for his offense.

“We get into these games where we cannot waste a possession,” Bailey said. “We have to score every time we have the ball. And, as much I’d love it to sling it a little bit because we’ve got such great receivers, we also waste downs and stuff sometimes. It’s just, you’re darned if you do, darned if you don’t.”

The run game was a major factor for the Scots against the Demons, as the Scots scored four rushing touchdowns on the night, including three by running back Zay Jones (40 carries, 289 yards). But, with just over two minutes left in the first half, and the Scots inside the Demons’ 10-yard line, a quick four-yard score from Zay Jones on a first down would actually hurt the Scots.

“I tried not to score before the half,” Bailey said. “I literally told them if we don’t score on that first down play, we are going to milk the clock and take a timeout, because I did not want to give (Fike) any time to go down and do what they did, which was score.”

The Demons’ touchdown before the half would come with 7.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Ceonte’ Jones would find his top receiver Detavious Jones on a slant route, which tied the game at 14 apiece.

The Scots came out in the second half with a fourth down stop on defense, then, a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carter Revelle (5 of 9, 130 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) to receiver Quatavious Everett (two catches, 109 yards), his first of two second half touchdowns. But, the Jones to Jones connection continued for the Demons, as Ceonte’ Jones found Detavious Jones for his second score of the night to even things back up at 21-all.

The Scots would find themselves up 42-28 in the fourth quarter with 6:21 to go, which Bailey thought would be enough for the Scots to pull out the victory, but the Demons scored quickly once again.

“We just needed to get a two score lead and the game would be over I thought,” Bailey said. “But, then we let them score in 30 seconds after we got a two score lead.”

Fortunately for Bailey and his team, the Scots would be able to run down the remaining time and move on to next week’s second round match-up.

“So proud of the kids hanging in there,” Bailey said. “We kept fighting, kept scrambling, kept finding a way, and we did. Zay Jones, another great night. But, again, a great night by the offensive line. I really thought our wide-outs blocked really well. I thought Cadyn (Graves) blocked really well tonight, I really did. All of them did, but I thought Cadyn, in particular, got after it tonight.”

Next Friday, the Scots will head to No. 7 Terry Sanford in Fayetteville, as they look to pull off an upset, something the Scots have been known to do in recent playoff games.

“We’re going to try to find a way to beat a very, very good Terry Sanford team next week,” Bailey said. “We’ve got to continue to find a way, that’s all I can tell you.”

