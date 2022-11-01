Lindsay Locklear pushes the ball over the net during a game against Richmond on Oct. 17.

Addison Johnson (4) spikes the ball over the net in a game against Hoke County on Aug. 30.

LAURINBURG – Three volleyball players from Scotland High School were named to the 2022 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference volleyball team.

Sophomores Addison Johnson and Lindsay Locklear, along with senior Jenna Luquer, were announced as members of the 18-player selection over the weekend. It’s the first All-SAC selection in volleyball for all three.

Johnson impressed in her second varsity season, as she led the Lady Scots in kills-per-set with 3.4, digs-per-set with 2.4, total blocks with 23, and hitting percentage at .358.

Locklear finished her season with 30 total kills and 23 total digs, good for third in both stat categories on the team.

Luquer averaged a team-best ace-per-set, and was second on the team with 1.8 kills-per-set and 1.4 digs-per-set. She also placed a .146 hitting percentage, the third-highest on the Lady Scots this year.

The Lady Scots volleyball team fell to South Central High School in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs on Oct. 22, which ended their season with a 12-8 overall record. They also finished with a 6-6 SAC record this year.

