LAURINBURG – Saturday afternoon, playoff seeds and match-ups were officially released from the NCHSAA, which saw the Scotland Fighting Scots placed as the 10 seed in the 3A East and matched up against the 23 seed Fike Demons. With the higher seed receiving home-field advantage, the Scots will host a first round playoff match-up for the first time since 2019.

The Scots have given themselves momentum heading into the playoffs after finishing the regular season with wins against Lee County and Richmond. But, according to head coach Richard Bailey, the Scots are also dealing with an influx of injuries from those games.

“You feel like we’re peaking at the right time,” Bailey said. “And, right now, my biggest concern is trying to get healthy bodies to keep playing. It’s a little concerning when we keep losing kids. That’s the only bad part about playing our three toughest games in a row to end the season, is that those games are very physical. It’s definitely taking a toll on our team, and hopefully we’ll have enough kids to answer the bell so we can keep playing.”

The Fike Demons (5-5, 4-3 3A Quad County Conference) will be making their first trip ever to Pate Stadium this Friday, but it isn’t the first time the two teams have met before.

In 1984, the Demons, who were undefeated, and Scots faced off in the 4A playoff quarterfinals, where the Scots would upset the Demons 20-14 on a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Scots would end up falling to Seventy-First in the semifinal round that year.

And, while the Scots have played Fike in the past, Bailey hasn’t, and admitted that he doesn’t know much about the program.

“I’ve never played Fike,” Bailey said. “I know their head coach (Tom Nelson) from just clinics and whatnot, but don’t know much about them. I do know that, traditionally, they’ve had some very good athletes. Watching film, they’ve got a very athletic quarterback and they run a lot of option (plays). I’d say their quarterback is along the lines of what we saw from Richmond, but this kid might be a little more of a running threat.”

Ceonte’ Jones is the signal-caller for the Demons offense, and has been solid with 1,160 yards through the air, along with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. But, with 686 rushing yards and three touchdowns, Jones may be the best dual-threat quarterback the Scots have faced all season.

“It’s tough,” Bailey said, when asked how his defense will contain Jones throughout the night. “He definitely puts you in a bind. We’ve got to do a better job (of) making sure we account for him. You know, we lost track of the Richmond quarterback a couple of times (last) Friday night. So, we have to be able to play the run with those inside guys and be able to get linebackers and safeties to the quarterback and to the pitch. So, we’ll scheme that up and work the mess out of it. But, it’s not easy.”

Jones isn’t the only rushing threat on the Demons, however. Running back Jahnille Jones has benefited from the option attack, and has rushed for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year, including eight in the past three games.

Running back Bud Woodard has also contributed to the offense with 432 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Woodard has 146 yards receving on nine receptions this season, as well.

In the Demons’ receiving game, the duo of Detavious Jones and El Avent have combined for 772 yards of receiving and seven touchdowns.

On defense, Fike allows 25.3 points per game and has playmakers all around.

At linebacker, Kameron Barbee leads the Demons in tackles-per-game with 11.2 and has 10 tackles-for-loss through 10 games, while Joshia Artis is second in tackles-per-game with 8.2 and has 82 tackles (17 solo), three sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Defensive tackle Justin Bullock has totaled 62 tackles (16 solo), four sacks, four tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries on the year. And, Avent, who also plays defensive back, has 55 tackles (17 solo), five tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, a blocked field goal, a blocked punt, and a sack this season.

For the Scots, Bailey feels the offense still isn’t crisp and is leaving points on the field, but hopes they can improve upon that against the Fike defense.

“We really should have scored a couple more times Friday night,” Bailey said. “Still some penalties and we’re missing some plays. There’s some times where we’ve schemed up some good things, but we’ve had some overthrows or some miscommunication in pass protection…that have cost us from being able to hit some really big plays. When we get chances to make big plays in the passing game, we’ve got to make them. For us to advance in the playoffs, you can’t miss opportunities.”

Defensively, Bailey said they’ve shown improvement throughout the season, but doesn’t expect them to be a force throughout the playoffs.

“I don’t think we’re all of a sudden going to have this dominating defense that’s going to shut people out,” he said. “Our defense is playing a lot better. It’s definitely keeping us in games right now.”

Kickoff between the Scots and the Demons will be Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. from Pate Stadium.

