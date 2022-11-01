LAURINBURG – With the first tip of the 2022-23 season just days away, the St. Andrews Knights men’s basketball team has been grinding to improve upon their second straight three-win season.

Led under eighth year head coach Randy Hernandez, the Knights have won just 12 games in the last three years combined. But, with COVID-19 and the cancellation of games being a factor in those years, Hernandez believes the Knights can reset and take things at their own pace now.

“Just one game at a time,” Hernandez said, when asked what the attitude of this year’s Knights team is. “Too much pressure last year and the last few years with COVID-19 and trying to recover. Not knowing when you’re playing, when you’re not playing. Just a new, fresh mentality.”

The Knights return two starters from last season in guards Garrett McRae and Ma’Nas Drummond, but lost their top two scorers in senior guard Isaac Clay (22.7 points per game) and senior forward Myron Williams (12.3 points per game).

Forward Treshaun Wright, the Knights’ other starting forward last year, has used this season as a red-shirt year.

With limited experience being a factor for this year’s team, Hernandez said his starting five hasn’t been settled yet.

“It’s still being determined,” he said.

A strong recruiting off-season, particularly in the transfer portal, will benefit the Knights, however. Forwards Jalen McAfee-Marion, Amile Malone, Duncan Lexander, and Sincere Clark are all transfers that have impressed Hernandez throughout the off-season.

“They’re all guys I think can make a big impact,” Hernandez said.

McAfee-Marion comes to St. Andrews from Cape Fear Community College and has three years of eligibility left. McAfee-Marion averaged 5.6 points per game and 2.9 rebounds per game last season for CFCC.

Malone is a transfer from the Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls, who also has three years of eligibility left. Malone played one game for the Golden Bulls last year and recorded one rebound in two minutes played.

Lexander was a two-year starter for the Charleston Southern University Buccaneers that transferred to St. Andrews during the off-season. Lexander averaged 4.7 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game in his two seasons with the Buccaneers, but last played during the 2019-20 season.

Clark transferred to St. Andrews after a short freshman stint at Shaw University. Clark did not record any stats while with Shaw.

The lone freshman that was recruited, and is on the active roster, is Caleb Brown, a 5-foot-9 guard from Marlboro County High School.

Hernandez feels his team will be more balanced this year with the added size during the off-season, and that they’ll begin to open some eyes.

“We’re a little bigger this year compared to the last two, three years,” Hernandez said. “We’ve got a lot of transfers this year, so we’re looking pretty solid. Should have a good season if we don’t have (a lot of) injuries. We expect some guys to make some big impact. We did lose 50 points to players from last year so, we have to recover from that. It’s going to be challenging, but we have some guys that can do that and we should be better on the rebounding this year.”

The Knights’ men’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season with an Appalachian Athletic Conference game on Nov. 4 at 5 p.m, when they host the Truett-McConnell College Bears. The Knights’ women’s basketball team will also host the Bears on Nov. 4, with first tip slated for 3 p.m.

