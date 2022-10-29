ROCKINGHAM – Of the 23 Scotland vs. Richmond contests that have been decided by a touchdown or less, there may be few that top Friday night’s 55th rendition of the rivalry game.

Defense has been an uphill battle for the Scots throughout most of the season. And, despite allowing 361 total yards by the Raiders offense, the Scots defense would come up clutch late in the game. With 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Scotland defensive back Gabe Jones would have his “Kodak moment,” as he would intercept Richmond quarterback Emoni McBride’s pass in the end zone to seal a 22-21 Scotland (6-4, 4-2 SAC) victory over Richmond (5-5, 4-2 SAC). It is the first time the Scots have defeated the Raiders since 2017.

“The defense played great, but boy were they on the field a lot tonight,” Scots head coach Richard Bailey said after the game. “They did a good job of defending us for most of the night. Proud of our defense.”

But, it wasn’t just the defense that came through late in the game; the offense did as well. With 2:01 to go in the fourth quarter and the Raiders leading 21-14, the Scots would have the ball on the Raiders’ eight-yard line, but fumble the ball on a trick play that involved running back Zay Jones flipping the ball back to wide receiver Cadyn Graves. The Scots were able to recover the ball, but the fumble pushed the ball back to the Raiders’ 21-yard line for a 4th-and-goal. On the play, Scotland quarterback Carter Revelle (10 of 16, 152 yards, three touchdowns) would fire to the end zone, looking for receiver Izeem Graham, who would draw a pass interference penalty. After the penalty, Revelle would find his other go-to receiver in Cadyn Graves for the score with 1:49 remaining. But, instead of going for the extra point to tie the game, the Scots would go for a two-point try to potentially win the game.

The attempt would pay off.

Revelle would score the two-point conversion for the Scots and give them the lead. But, it wasn’t a passing play by Revelle to convert. It wasn’t a rushing play, either. It was a receiving play from a “Philly Special” that was able to get Revelle out wide in the end zone for the catch.

Scots head coach Richard Bailey explained the decision to go for two rather than kick the extra point.

“I didn’t feel great if we got to overtime,” Bailey said. “I felt like our defense was getting a little tired too. Bottom line is that I’m thinking, we’re on the road, probably not going to win an overtime game right there. I think we need to go ahead and try to win it.”

The Scots started the night with the first score of the game after a Revelle 48-yard dart to receiver Izeem Graham (three catches, 63 yards, one touchdown) late in the first quarter. But, Richmond would tie it up in the second quarter with an end-around play from the 11-yard line, which led receiver Jamarion Bryant a clear path for the touchdown.

The Scots responded later in the quarter with a long touchdown pass from Revelle to receiver Demarion Davis. And, after a one-yard touchdown run by running back Taye Spencer to open the third quarter, the Raiders would falter the rest of the half.

With the win, the Scots finish second in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings behind Pinecrest.

Next week, the Scots will host the first round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs, and Bailey feels confident with his team rolling right now, as long as they can be more disciplined.

“We’re playing our best football at the end of the year,” Bailey said. “Just excited to be a part of this. I really feel like our staff is coming together, our players are coming together; we’ve just got to eliminate some of the silly stuff. If we do that, we’ve got a chance (to make a deep playoff run), but if we don’t, we’re not going to have the silly stuff and get as far as we want to go.”

Playoff brackets for the NCHSAA playoffs will be announced on Oct. 29, which is when the Scots will figure out who they host on Nov. 4.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]