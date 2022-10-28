The JV Scots captains Shylann Harrell (3), Cameron Braddy (7), Josiah Dockery (45), and Corheim Hasty (20) take the field for the pregame coin toss during Thursday night’s game against the JV Raiders.

LAURINBURG – To defeat a rival in the final game of the season is one thing, but to defeat them and take a portion of their conference championship away is another. And, that’s exactly what the JV Scots did Thursday night, pulling out a 22-14 victory over the JV Richmond Raiders, and claiming a portion of the SAC title with Richmond and Pinecrest, who all finished conference play at 5-1. If the JV Raiders had won, they would have won the SAC outright.

“It feels good man,” JV Scots head coach Charles Gunnings said after defeating Richmond. “We didn’t have to do much coaching this week. Of course, it’s Richmond, so those guys hyped up themselves this week. I’m proud of these guys.”

Running the ball was at a premium for the JV Scots, as running backs Dominic Blue and Deiandre Braddy each scored red zone touchdowns with the help of running back Corheim Hasty doing most of the dirty work throughout the night.

JV Scots quarterback Shylann Harrell also played a pivotal role in Scotland’s win, throwing a deep ball to receiver Tony Jones for a touchdown, and another long pass to receiver Dakota Quick-Smith, who would be tripped up inside the JV Raiders’ five-yard line.

Despite the close win, the JV Scots had chances to surge their lead, but were stopped inside the JV Raiders’ 10-yard line twice on the night. Before halftime, Harrell looked to scramble on a 2nd-and-10 but was stuffed by the JV Raiders defense, which closed the half out with the score at 14-a-piece. And, in the third quarter, a 4th-and-goal attempt on the Richmond six-yard line would be no good, as Harrell looked to rush again, but was hit out of bounds for a one yard gain.

But, even though Harrell’s scoring attempts were unsuccessful, he would make the key play of the game in the fourth quarter. With just over a minute-to-go and on the Richmond 27-yard line, Harrell would convert a 4th-and-4 with his legs to seal the victory for the JV Scots.

“I’m the coach, and I’m going to tell you, my hind parts were tight right there,” Gunnings said. “Shylann, he played a great game. Everybody played a great game. The coaches did a great job; it’s across the board. We all came together this week. And, I like what I saw out of this week I’m telling you right now, these guys, it’s all about them right now.”

And, after a frustrating loss to the JV Raiders last year, Gunnings said this win was “bittersweet.”

“Last year we thought we had them,” he said. “Told the guys, same predicament man. We were up (last year), (Richmond) had a fumble (recovery) and scored. But, these guys (showed) grit.”

The season closes for the JV Scots at 7-2 overall, with the only losses of the season coming by a combined seven points to Hoggard and Pinecrest.

A full breakdown of the Scots’ varsity game against the Richmond Raiders will be available online on Oct. 29.

