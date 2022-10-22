WINTERVILLE – The 21 seed Lady Scots volleyball team (12-8) lost their NCHSAA 3A playoff first round matchup to the 12 seed South Central Falcons (13-8) Saturday afternoon 3-1. Set scores were 14-25, 20-25, 26-24, and 13-25.

It was a rematch of last year’s first round playoff contest, however, the 15 seeded Lady Scots were able to defeat the 18 seeded Falcons in five sets last season. With only eight players available for Saturday’s matchup, the Lady Scots were automatically at a disadvantage before the match even began.

Stats will be posted when made available to the media.

The Lady Scots finish their season with a 12-8 overall record and a 6-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference record.

