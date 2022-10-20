LAURINBURG – The Scotland men’s soccer team (3-13, 0-12 SAC) played their third game in as many days Thursday night, as they hosted the Richmond Raiders (5-14-1, 4-8 SAC) and celebrated senior night. Despite only being down by a goal in the second half, the Scots would ultimately fall 5-1.

Before the game, seniors Dylan Tucker, Charles Gross, David Reyes, Scotty Boone, and Cole Hamilton were honored on the field with their family members and received gift bags. Scots head coach Orrick McDougald shared a story about his senior class from before the start of the season, and how he knew right away, he had a special group of guys.

“A lot of people don’t even realize that I only had these guys two weeks before the first game,” he said. “And so, I got with the seniors and I asked them what did they think about this year and how they wanted to go (out), and whether or not they wanted a captain. They voted unanimously; we’re all captains. And, that right there shined a huge light in my heart about what type of guys I have as seniors.”

McDougald’s team started off the game well, but would allow goals by Richmond in the 13th and 27th minutes of the first half, to put them in a 2-0 hole at halftime.

But, in the second half, Scots right striker Scotty Boone was fouled in the penalty area and awarded a penalty kick, which he would connect on to put the Scots on the board in the 45th minute.

However, three more Richmond goals in the 56th, 65th, and 77th minutes would close out the game, as the Scots finish the season without a Sandhills Athletic Conference win, despite a promising start.

McDougald felt his team played well, and put up a fight to come back in the second half.

“My guys played good,” he said. “A lot of times, we played teams throughout the conference that at halftime, it was over. This year, we got mercied one time. And, you know, Richmond is a good team. But, we’ll come back strong.”

The Scots will still play again at least once more this season, in the SAC Soccer Tournament, which begins next week.

“We’re going to continue to do what we do,” McDougald said. “Let’s just play Scotland ball.”

And, after a three-day stretch of games, McDougald said he was relieved, but knew his team would be able to push through it.

“The guys were like coach, why’d you let them give us three games back-to-back like that,” he said. “I was like look, y’all are just showing how tough y’all are, really. And…they played Lee County, Hoke, and Richmond; three awesome teams. And, we really held our own, so I’m super pumped, super proud about what they did. And, I just enjoyed this season as coach.”

