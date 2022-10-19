LAURINBURG – The Scots coed cross country team competed at the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex in Laurinburg on Tuesday, as they met for the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championships.

The men did not place due to only having four runners. Five are required to earn points as a team. However, the women did place, as they would finish fourth overall.

The results for the men are below. The overall spot the competitor placed is next to their name and their final time is in parentheses.

Gabe Jacquez – 29th (21:55)

Carlito Torres – 36th (24:52)

Ty Tyson – 40th (33:59)

Montrell Smith – 41st (38:29)

Results for the women:

Carson Buie – 12th (22:01)

Chloe Ganus – 27th (25:11)

Ariana Council – 29th (25:17)

Mikayla Tucker – 31st (25:33)

Emma Jones – 45th (29:37)

The Scots will compete again in the NCHSAA 3A Mideast Regional on Oct. 29 at 11:30 a.m. from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

Scotland men’s soccer continues three-day stretch of games at Hoke County

The Fighting Scots men’s soccer team (3-12) played their second straight game Tuesday evening, as they went to Raeford to face the Hoke County Bucks (11-7-1). Although the Scots put up a solid defensive showing, they would ultimately fall 2-0.

The Fighting Scots will play their final regular season game and celebrate senior night on Wednesday at 6 p.m. as they’ll host the Richmond Raiders. The Raiders defeated the Scots 4-0 in Rockingham earlier this season.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]