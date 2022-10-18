The Lady Scots’ Jenna Luquer (9) gets set for a push over two Raiders players during Monday night’s game against Richmond.

LAURINBURG – Last week, the Lady Scots volleyball team (12-7) took down the Richmond Raiders (9-13) in four sets for their regular season finale. But, Friday afternoon, it was announced that the two teams would meet again last night for the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament. However, a different result would ensue this time around, as the fourth-seeded Lady Scots were upset by the fifth-seeded Raiders in a five-set thriller. Set scores were 25-14, 12-25, 22-25, 25-18, and 15-17.

The Lady Scots dominated the first set, which included an 11-5 lead before a timeout by the Raiders. But, the second set began a whirlwind of events on the night.

A fan was escorted out of the gym by the administration after a confrontation in the stands with another fan, which stopped play for several minutes. And, with the Lady Scots in a 6-0 deficit to begin the set, they struggled to build a steady tempo.

In the third set, the Lady Scots would once again start in a 6-0 hole, which built up to 8-0, and led to a timeout by Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine. During the timeout, head official Tony Hill called over Scotland athletic director Patrick Williams to have him announce that any more negative comments or actions would result in all fans being forced to leave with the match resuming.

Then, to make matters worse for the Lady Scots, Madison Dixon went down on the court in the middle of the set with a head injury, before being taken off by Scotland athletic trainer Zach McNeill and Dixon’s parents to be evaluated. While the set continued on, Dixon was eventually cleared to return and looked to be coming back into the game. But, when Dixon was being subbed into the game, Hill motioned to Romaine that she would not be allowed to play the rest of the game. Romaine, infuriated by his decision, had no choice but to have Dixon watch from the bench. And, even after a furious comeback by the Lady Scots in the set to make it a 16-13 deficit at one point, the Raiders would hold on for the win and lead the series 2-1.

The fourth set started with much of the same as the previous two sets for the Raiders, as they led 12-8. But, after a Lady Scots timeout, they would go on a 17-6 run to close the set, tying the series at two-a-piece.

In the fifth set, emotions were high for both teams. But, another unfavorable event occurred for the Lady Scots, as Addison Johnson had to leave the set after rushing off the court due to illness, but eventually returning.

And, even after the Lady Scots came back from being down 11-9 to make it 12-11, and 14-12 to make it 15-15, they wouldn’t be able to finish the night off with a win.

Addison Johnson led the Lady Scots with 13 kills, along with four aces, two digs, and a solo block.

Jenna Luquer finished with eight kills, three assisted blocks, two digs, and an ace.

Lindsay Locklear went for 10 kills, three assisted blocks, and an ace.

Angel Cole recorded three kills and two assisted blocks.

Nateya Scott tallied two kills, an assist, an assisted block, an ace, and a dig.

Madison Dixon posted three aces, an assist, and a dig.

McKenzie Farr logged a kill, a solo block, and an assisted block.

Addison Lewis had two aces and two digs.

All final stats are unofficial.

Even after a difficult loss, Romaine thought his team fought hard, especially in the fifth set, despite a sluggish game.

“I mean the girls had fought so hard,” Romaine said. “We won the first set easily. (Richmond) came back and beat us real bad in the second set. Now, the third set was where it all got emotional when we lost Madison hitting the floor. But, the girls dug deep. We had to change some things in-house and they pushed hard, running the system those next three sets that we haven’t ran all year. So, (set) five, I mean with 15, you knew… every point has to be good. And, I thought we played great in the fifth set. It’s just, the ball didn’t fall our way on a couple of touches.”

Dixon was a big loss for the Lady Scots, but Johnson was, as well, when she left in the fifth set.

“Addison had been throwing up an hour before the game,” Romaine said. “She was determined to play. It’s not a stomach bug flu, I think it was just something she ate. She had some food that didn’t sit right with her earlier in the day. I mean, I love the girl to death, she dug hard. And, you can’t ask for a harder player than what she did. I’m just super proud of her.”

After the loss, the Lady Scots are now eliminated from the SAC Volleyball Tournament and will wait for NCHSAA playoff matchups to be announced Thursday.

“Now, it’s all in the hands of what happens with other teams in the 3A East,” Romaine said. “Early projections have us in (the playoffs), but that can easily change, not necessarily because we lost tonight. It’s a waiting game. If we’re in, we’re in. If we’re not, then we finished out a great year. Not with the win, but just with the way these girls played the last four or five games together.”

Scotland men’s soccer falls to Lee County 6-1

The Fighting Scots men’s soccer team (3-11) began a three-day stretch of Sandhills Athletic Conference games on Monday in Sanford, falling 6-1 to the Lee County Yellow Jackets (14-4-3).

Ciro Velasco scored the Scots’ lone goal of the game in the second half off an assist from Cole Hamilton. Jimmy Locklear, Scotty Boone, and Hamilton all recorded shots on goal.

Chris White started at goalie for the Scots and had five saves. In the second half, Scots head coach Orrick McDougald opted to put Jack Herr at goalie for his team. Herr finished the game with seven saves.

McDougald said that the small things are what him and his team are focused on as the season comes to a close.

“Kids played well in spite of some communication issues that cost us a goal or two and one score was kicked in off of our goalie Christopher White, but he bounced back with some great saves and played a good first half just to be a freshman,” he said. “Scotty Boone allowed the team to know during our post-game chat that the Scotland boys soccer team hasn’t scored on Lee County in the four years he has played. I allowed the team to know that it’s the small victories that we should be most proud of as a team and family no matter what the outcome of the game says on the scoreboard.”

The Scots will be on the road again Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Raeford, to play the Hoke County Bucks.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]