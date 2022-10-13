LAURINBURG – The Scotland men’s soccer team (3-10) lost to the Pinecrest Patriots (8-5-1) Wednesday night 7-0.

With Pinecrest down several starters coming into the match, the Scots seemed to have an advantage on paper. However, just 48 seconds into the game, Pinecrest would begin a scoring barrage that the Scots couldn’t recover from.

After Pinecrest led 1-0, they would score two more goals within the first 11 minutes of the game to go up 3-0. One more goal with 6:46 to go in the first half would set the Patriots up for a 4-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Scots would find themselves defensively throughout the first 21 minutes. But, with 18:15 remaining in the game, Pinecrest would score again, making it 5-0, which resulted in goalkeeper Jack Herr being pulled from the game for Chris White.

White would allow two more goals for the Patriots in the final 17 minutes of action.

After the game, Scots head coach Orrick McDougald said he was frustrated with his team’s lack of discipline and execution.

“We just didn’t communicate,” he said. “Some of the runs that we had, we didn’t get good touches on the ball. We explained to them at practice that you’ve got to know the speed of the players that’s making the runs. And, we didn’t do that tonight.”

But, what also frustrated McDougald was the fact that his team had a great practice on Tuesday and couldn’t translate it to Wednesday’s game.

“We can’t continue to have great practices and not transition great practice (to) a great game,” McDougald said. “That mentality for our kids has to change. We have to change their mindset when it comes to (the opponent) scoring on them and their getting down. The whole mentality is that the certain teams we play against, they feel like we’re going to lose automatically. So, we have to change that philosophy of our kids here at Scotland when it comes to soccer.”

The Scots’ last week of the regular season will be next week, but will come with three back-to-back-to-back games Monday through Wednesday against Hoke County, Lee County, and Richmond. And, Coach McDougald knows it will take a toll on his team.

“Our kids are going to be gassed,” he said. “We’re just going to have to get through them.”

The Scots’ next game will take place on Monday at 6 p.m. against the Hoke County Bucks in Raeford.

