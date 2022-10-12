SANFORD – The Lady Scots volleyball team (9-8) fell in five sets to the Lee County Yellow Jackets (9-8) Tuesday night in Sanford. Set scores were 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 20-25, and 13-15.

Addison Johnson had a career-high 20 kills, along with five digs, two solo blocks, and two aces for the Lady Scots.

Lindsay Locklear tallied nine kills, four digs, three assisted blocks, and an ace.

Jenna Luquer recorded five kills,two aces, two digs, and two assisted blocks.

Madison Dixon finished with six digs, three assisted blocks, and two aces.

Angel Cole went for three kills, two solo blocks, and two assisted blocks.

Nateya Scott put up three digs, two kills, an ace, and an assisted block.

Addison Lewis managed five digs and two aces.

McKenzie Farr had two assisted blocks, a kill and a solo block.

The Lady Scots’ final regular season match will be on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m, as they host the Richmond Raiders.

