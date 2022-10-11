PINEHURST – The Lady Scots golf team met at Pinehurst No. 6 Monday afternoon to compete against schools from the Sandhills Athletic Conference in their final match of the season before regionals.

Claire Smith and Sherrina Smith were the only two golfers who competed for the Lady Scots.

Claire Smith had a score of 56 nine holes through the course, while Sherrina Smith had a score of 70.

Claire Smith would finish with a 106 and Sherrina Smith would go for a score of 137.

After Monday’s meet, Claire Smith was announced as a qualifier for regionals. Time and date for the regionals meet is to be determined.

Team points for the match were unavailable at press time.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]