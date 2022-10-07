The Lady Scots tennis team pictured together with head coach Neil Smith.

LAURINBURG – The Lady Scots tennis team (2-10) celebrated senior night Thursday afternoon, as seniors Laura Wlodarczak, Valeria Carranza, and Carson Buie were all recognized before their final regular season match against the Richmond Raiders (2-6). In their contest with the Raiders, the Lady Scots would fall 2-7 despite close finishes in singles competition.

Final results for singles competiton are listed below.

1. Laura Wlodarczak beat Hana Oki 9-7.

2. Valeria Carranza beat Neely Turner 8-2.

3. Carson Buie lost to Addison Massey 4-8.

4. Maleah Locklear lost to Hanna Smith 1-8.

5. Lillie Rankin lost to Maren Carter 8-8, 5-7 tiebreak.

6. Rhea Truesdell lost to Ashlyn Bouldin 4-8.

Final results for doubles competiton are listed below.

7. Wlodarczak/Carranza lost to Oki/Turner 2-8.

8. Buie/Locklear lost to Massey/Smith 1-8.

9. Rankin/Madelynn Butler lost to Bouldin/Savanna Jordan (score unavailable at press time).

Conference playoff matches will begin at Southern Lee High School on Oct. 11, according to Lady Scots head coach Neil Smith. Seedings will be completed Friday evening.

